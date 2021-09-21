No One Walks Alone fundraiser Sept. 25

Helen Perry embraces her scars.

“Scars are beautiful,” Perry said. “They show I fought a battle and kicked it’s butt.”

That ‘”it” was cancer. In late 2019, Perry’s life was derailed after she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. She noticed a painful lump in her breast that summer, and by the end of 2020, while the world was still reeling from the pandemic, Perry had undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation.

Now Perry is planning to share her story. She was invited to speak at the No One Walks Alone event at Foster Park on Sept. 25.

No One Walks Alone is a yearly fundraiser hosted by the UAW 685 women’s committee to raise money for breast cancer. This year the event will feature a walk in the afternoon and a concert in the evening, with a silent auction occurring for the duration of the event.

This is the event’s ninth year. Tammy Mohr, chair of the event, said No One Walks Alone began as a walk to fundraise after the cancer society moved their office to Indianapolis. Most of the committee members did not have time to plan and attend a walk that far away, so they created their own.

“It just exploded,” Mohr said. “We had a lot of people there. It was just really neat.”

Mohr has been an advocate for breast cancer research since her family was impacted by the disease.

“It never hits home until you get into it. That’s what happened to me when my aunt passed away from complications. When it happens in your family, you’re more aware of what’s going on.”

Mohr said the event usually starts at the senior center, so people who are undergoing chemotherapy can stay warm. The event is always held in October, but the women’s committee decided to move it to September so it would be warm outside. Everything will be outside this year to ensure social distancing.

The day will kick off with survivor speeches. That is when Perry will have the chance to share about her experience. Perry said she hopes her speech will be helpful to others going through breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is not a death sentence anymore for many people,” Perry said. “Surround yourself with people who support and care about you. And it’s your body, your choice. I know that’s used for many different things, but your treatment plan suggestion is not what you have to do, it is your choice.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Perry had to make difficult decisions about her care. She was given the choice between a lumpectomy and a mastectomy. She chose a mastectomy.

“I don’t regret it,” Perry said. “Your scars are part of you. They show you fought a battle. Be proud of your scars, not ashamed.”

After survivor speeches, attendees can begin the walk, which features a bridge of bras. Bras across the Wildcat started two years into the event and was a huge success. Attendees decorate their own bras to hang on the bridge. Usually people let the women’s committee keep the bras, so their collection grows each year.

“We’re trying to make it all the way across the bridge, from Foster Park over to Kokomo Beach. That’s the bridge they hang on,” Mohr said. “But it takes a lot of bras, because bras aren’t that big, so every year we add more.”

There will be other parts of the fundraiser this year that take place though November. The women’s committee will sell shirts, schedule dine-in nights at local restaurants, and possibly receive gate collections at Chrysler plants. Mohr said the women’s committee will go around to local Chrysler plants and take collections in a bucket. This has led to another tradition being established.

“One of the ladies at ITP 1, when we were doing gate collections, she had designed a bra out of parts of the transmission,” Mohr said. “Our welders and our millwrights had it put all together.”

The “Brawl for the Bra” became a competition among the local plants. Whichever plant donates the most through gate collections gets the bra.

“When you look at it, it depicts that one side has a mastectomy. They welded it to make it look like that,” Mohr said. “It’s mostly gears because transmissions have a lot of gears.”

The committee still needs approval from corporate to continue with gate collections this year, but Mohr hopes they will say yes.

Mohr said she wants the event to bring hope and community to breast cancer patients, survivors, and their friends and families. All money raised will be donated to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Cancer Care Center.

“Those proceeds will benefit patients of our Women’s Center and our Cancer Center receiving chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments and to cover mammogram screening costs for those experiencing a financial hardship,” Todd Moser, Director of the Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Foundation, said through email.

“In addition, proceeds may be used for prescriptions and to provide transportation assistance for cancer patients needing to get to their appointments. The positive impact from this event is real and it will be felt by those battling cancer in our community.”