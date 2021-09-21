No Food Left Behind popup pantries serve county

People in Kokomo are hungry, and Gerrie Walker is doing her best to feed them. Walker helped create No Food Left Behind, a series of popup pantries that travel to different locations in central Indiana. Walker said that as the need for food has increased, the organization’s food supply has gone down drastically.

“We used to have trailers full of food, and now we don’t,” Walker said.

Volunteers from the popup pantries go to other local food pantries each week after they close and take food that would spoil before the pantry opened again. They then distribute the food for free where it is most needed. She said food pantries used to donate about six to eight pallets of food altogether per week, but now there are weeks when No Food Left Behind receives less than a full pallet.

“Occasionally we pull from our houses,” Walker said. She said the volunteers don’t keep track of how much that costs them because the important thing is helping people.

Terry Patton is one of the people who has been helped by the popup pantries. Patton lives at Civic Center Tower, a community in Kokomo for people who are elderly or disabled.

“It’s very convenient for me, especially since I’m a diabetic and I have to watch what I eat,” Patton said. “Getting more fruits and vegetables fresh, instead of out of a can, is really, really beneficial to me.”

Patton completely depends on public transportation to buy his own groceries. He said it has been difficult for him during the pandemic because he does not always feel safe on the trolley. Public transportation gets even more complicated for Patton when you factor in his mobility scooter, so his transport options are more limited.

He said the popup pantries and the volunteers who plan them have raised his spirits.

“These are tough times for a lot of people,” Patton said, “and what these people do, it bolsters my feelings that somebody actually cares. I just thank God that people care.”

No Food Left Behind was created about six months ago when a local woman named Blanca Garcia was helping her neighbor get food. She realized how much food was being thrown away at food pantries because it was spoiling, and she began placing the extra food into roadside pantries or giving it away to others in need.

Once Walker and fellow organizers Jen Morris and Dorothy Kennedy got involved, the popup pantries emerged and have been a staple in the community ever since. Garcia is no longer involved in the popup pantries, but she created the spark that inspired them.

Dorothy Kennedy usually helps organize the popup pantries held at Indian Heights. She said the decrease in donations has affected them, but lately they have received a slight bump in their donations.

Many of the Indian Heights popup donations come from The Salvation Army, but some local farmers will also donate fresh produce like tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, corn, and other fresh vegetables from their farms. They were able to sit out four tables of food last Wednesday. She encourages people to take whatever they need.

“I am so blessed that I can do it, I really am,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said people are overwhelmingly grateful for the popup pantries. She has been hugged by women who were able to feed their children because of No Food Left Behind.

“The kids, they light up when they see vegetables and fruit,” Kennedy said. “The watermelon, oh my goodness, those kids just love the watermelon.”

Kennedy has three refrigerators in her home to keep donated food fresh. She and her team of volunteers usually set up outside Grace Brethren Church, and by the time the pantry opens, there are lines of people waiting for them. It is typical for them to see between 35 and 40 people for each popup pantry.

Peggy McFarland, a volunteer at the Indian Heights popups, said they are saving up for a trailer to help move food. The volunteers shuttle food back and forth in their cars, and sometimes it can take multiple trips. McFarland said the Indian Heights popups have grown bigger each time.

“I feel blessed because I’m out of work right now still,” said a woman who preferred not to give her name. “I’ve got my grandmother who I’m taking care of, and she can’t afford to get [COVID-19], so I have to stay away from people for the most part. [The popup pantries] help us eat healthy because at the grocery, the dollar stuff is not healthy stuff. It’s more expensive to eat healthy. That’s what’s hard for a lot of people.”

Walker said the popup pantries can hardly keep up with demand because some of the pantries that donate to them have less food to spare each week, and the lines at the popup food pantries continue to grow. They used to receive 100 bags of potatoes weekly, but that number has dropped to 15.

“It’s getting more demanding,” Walker said about people needing the pantries. “About two weeks ago we had 162 families lined up at one pop-up.”

No Food Left Behind volunteer Jen Morris, who helps run the regular popup pantry at the Carver Community Center, agreed that donations have been hit or miss lately.

“Some days have been great and some days have been minimal. It just depends on what we get,” Morris said. “We’re always reaching out to find donations.”

However, Morris said people who are hungry will continue to come. She estimates that between 30 and 50 people typically show up to the pantries at the Carver Community Center, and said it feels good to be helping out.

“I had a lady come in one time and say, ‘I’m going to be able to eat every day this week. Thank you so much.’ That makes it worth it,” Morris said.

Curtis Russell saw a popup pantry one day and decided to check it out. He now likes to check the popups for vegetables. Russell is a single dad to a 14-year old football player, and he likes to cook with vegetables like eggplants and cucumbers.

“They’ve been very helpful. I’ve gotten a lot of things from here that I’ve needed,” Russell said.

Usually the popup food pantries are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but there have been weeks where there is not enough food to hold three popup pantries. Volunteers for the pantry have made business cards, written letters, and set up donation boxes, but there are times it’s just not enough.

“It’s definitely a problem,” Walker said. “People are going hungry or going without necessities.”

Walker scouts out locations to hold the popup food pantries, and so far the pantries have appeared in about 20 different places. Sometimes people will contact her to request a pantry in their area, and despite the decline in donations, Walker tries to make it happen.

“There’s a lot of need for food, there really is,” Walker said. “It’s everywhere.”

More information and a list of popup pantry dates and times can be found at the No Food Left Behind-Kokomo’s Popup Pantries Facebook group. Kennedy wants community members to know that the popup pantries are open to whomever is in need of them.

“Don’t be afraid to come out. We don’t judge,” Kennedy said.