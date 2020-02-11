This year’s election cycle appears to be a bit one-sided.
As of Friday’s filing deadline, no local race in this year’s General Election will be contested in November. Aside from Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray, no Democrat filed to seek office in the upcoming municipal elections. However, the Republican Howard County Council at-large primary has shaped up with a crowded field.
The development came after a crushing defeat for local Democrats in last year’s city elections, where seven incumbent Democrats were ousted, and Republicans carried every contested race. According to Howard County Democratic Party Chair Dara Johnson, after the 2019 election cycle, the local party is now in a state of rebuilding.
“We knew going in and know now that it’s a redevelopment and reorganization period for us,” said Johnson. “So we have contacted different persons of interest and done due diligence on our part to find people that are interested in being candidates. At this time, it’s just not the right time in their lives. We respect that, but we’re committed to getting the right people in the right places.”
But, Johnson noted, there is still a chance the party will fill ballot vacancies prior to November. June 30 is a deadline for either major party to select candidates to fill a vacancy on the General Election ballot. The party chair, who took on her new role in January, said the Democrats would continue to seek candidates prior to the June deadline.
“We’re still pursuing potential candidates,” said Johnson. “We’re still talking to different people, so there’s a possibility that could happen. I don’t know if it will, but we’re definitely holding hope that people who are interested decide they want to step up, join, join the ballot, and we’ll support them.”
Unless something changes, the only Democrat running this year is Murray, who remained unopposed as of last week’s deadline.
But, there is no shortage of Republican candidates in the at-large race for Howard County Council.
Two more candidates filed to run for the three available at-large seats on the council. Formerly, the race stood with four candidates vying for the positions. They were Howard County Auditor Martha Lake, incumbent at-large councilmen James Papacek and Jeff Stout, as well as newcomer Daryl Maple. However, the untimely death of Stout last week decreased the field by one. Last week also brought further developments, with Republicans Gena Martin and Thomas Trine also filing their candidacies in the at-large race.
Martin entered the field as an entrepreneur primarily known as the managing broker of her business GMR Realty. In addition to GMR Realty, she also has developed six other businesses that include a grounds maintenance company, an investment company, investment real estate companies, and a sports entertainment company.
Politically, Martin has served as a state delegate and also has helped with local campaigns.
Martin said she wanted to enter this year’s election cycle as a candidate to “serve the people of the community.”
“I want to get in there and make sure funds are being distributed properly and hold the line on the budget because we are spending people’s money that they work hard for in Howard County,” said Martin. “I want to ensure it isn’t being spent unnecessarily or distributed improperly.”
Trine did not return an interview request before deadline, but he locally is known as one of the co-owners of Elite Banquet and Conference Center and Windmill Grill.
Another development in local politics last week was Jack Dodd officially filing his candidacy for the District 2 seat on the Howard County Board of Commissioners. Dodd recently took over the position after the local Republican Party caucused him in to replace Tyler Moore after Moore was elected mayor of Kokomo in last year’s election.