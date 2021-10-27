Newspapers face fiscal challenges

In 1833, Benjamin H. Day founded the New York Sun, a newspaper with the slogan, “It Shines for All”. You likely remember the Sun as publisher of history’s most reprinted editorial, “Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus”.

Day’s Sun revolutionized “the press,” selling single copies for a penny when other newspapers of the period cost about 6 cents per issue, and focusing the paper’s content on crime and human-interest stories. The Sun also had no affiliation with either major political party of the era, the Democrats or the Whigs, unusual for the 19th century.

In 1833, the largest New York newspaper was the Courier and Enquirer, which sold 4,500 copies per day, according to “A History of Newspapers” published by Washington State University. By 1835, the Sun was selling 15,000 copies daily.

The Sun built Day’s fortune by charging advertisers a rate based on the newspaper’s circulation, a practice used by most every modern U.S. newspaper to this day. The release of Apple’s iPhone in 2007, however, would eventually blast a revenue hole in Benjamin Day’s 174-year-old business model.

With the iPhone and Android-based smartphones the following year, consumers were able to find their news whenever and wherever they chose – from a local newspaper or television website, and, eventually, social-media apps like Facebook and Twitter. Anxious to take part in this evolution of publishing, most newspapers offered their online content for free.

That decision only contributed to a precipitous drop in U.S. newspaper advertising revenue between 2008 and 2018, from $37.8 billion in 2008 to $14.3 billion in 2018, a 62% decline, a 2020 Pew Research Center study reported. The inevitable result: More than 1 in 5 U.S. newspapers closed shop between 2004 and 2019, research by the University of North Carolina’s School of Media and Journalism revealed.

“Americans have little awareness of the financial challenges facing local newsrooms, according to a late 2018 survey,” the Pew study said. “A majority of U.S. adults (71%) believe their local news media are doing well financially, even as only 14% say they have paid for local news themselves in the past year, whether through subscribing, donating or becoming a member.”

The Kokomo Perspective is no different. And we’ve begun working on an exciting new business model that will change how the paper looks and is distributed.

But in the interim, we must alternate between an online-only publication and a print-and-online publication. This week’s issue is available only online, and the Nov. 3 issue will be in print form and online. This rotating publishing cycle will continue until we are ready to launch the new Kokomo Perspective.

Media has changed, and it’s time we change with it so that we may continue serving Kokomo and Howard County.

The Kokomo Perspective remains dedicated to bringing you the news you need to be an informed resident and to enjoy what this area offers. Thank you, readers, advertisers and supporters, for your patience during this time of transition. We promise exciting things are on the horizon.

Jeff Kovaleski is editor of the Kokomo Perspective. Contact him at editor@kokomoperspective.com.