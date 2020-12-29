At the close of each year, the Kokomo Perspective staff puts their heads together to come up with some special New Year’s wishes and gifts for notable members of the community. They aren’t gifts, exactly, and some might appreciate the thought a little more than others. But it’s all in good fun. So, here are our New Year’s wishes for some of the people who caught our attention this year:

To Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, in 2021, we give you a developer to complete the hotel convention center in downtown Kokomo so we can wrap up this project.

To Kokomo’s Christmas steward Mike Wyant, we hope you have a nice and well-deserved retirement in 2021. For the community, we hope someone else will step up to carry on the celebrated We Care Park holiday tradition.

To Kokomo Police Department Chief Doug Stout, we wish you great success in recruiting ready-to-go officers from Carmel and Indianapolis since you’ve already depleted Peru.

To Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier, we gift you six more firefighters to man a new city ambulance.

To Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, we hope for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic so you can take a well-deserved vacation – and we’d also like to give you a box of Crayola crayons so you’ll never forget those you ticked off when you temporarily banned the sale of nonessential items.

To Howard County Commissioner Brad Bray, we’re gifting you a manual on how to deal with being in the middle of two type-A personalities.

To the Kokomo Common Council, we bestow upon you a copy of the newest guide for rookie and veteran council members alike called “What City Councils Do.”

To Indiana State Representatives Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter, we wish for you to find the stones to lead the Republican legislature into the 21st century by legalizing marijuana.

City Operations Coordinator Dave Trine, we wish you a year full of parades.

To Martha Lake, we wish you the best in your new position as a Howard County councilwoman.

Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher, we gift you an answer to jail overcrowding without building a bigger jail.

To the Howard County judges, we gift you an answer to jail overcrowding without building a bigger jail.

To Howard County Councilwoman Leslie Fatum, you get a ticket to a Dale Carnegie training seminar on “How to Win Friends and Influence People.”

To Howard County GOP Chair Jennifer Jack, we wish for you to stay undefeated in next year’s election. Oh wait, there is no election in 2021.

To Center Township Board Member Linda Koontz, you get a recording of yourself saying “nay” for you to use at future meetings when you vote against fire protection, a new park, next year’s budget… you get the idea.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

To the Howard County Democratic Party, we wish for you to get a member of the county council that you actually like.

To the Howard County GOP, we gift you a common council filled with members smart enough to keep their xenophobic thoughts off of Facebook — or better yet a common council with members who aren’t xenophobic.

Howard County Councilman John Roberts, we gift you a set of earplugs to pop in next time Joe Wampler has a big sale.

To every “patriot” who hung their flag upside down, we give you a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

To recently-retired KPD Captain Tonda Cockrell, we wish you a happy and quiet retirement.

To the solar farm remonstrators in eastern Howard County, we give you some common sense.

To Trump supporters, you get some valium to chill out.

To Biden supporters, some valium to chill out.

To Howard County Coroner Steve Seele, we hope you get a morgue with a garage door big enough to fit an ambulance.

To Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance CEO Charlie Sparks, we hope you find some new industries to fill up your dream industrial park.

To Kokomo School Corp. Superintendent Jeff Hauswald, here’s a magic wand to help state legislators see the light.

To Howard County teachers, we hope you find the strength to finish off this school year strong.

To all the frontline workers, doctors, nurses, and support staff in Howard County and beyond, we hope you finally get some time off to spend time with your families.

To former Common Councilman Donnie Haworth, you get a pep talk from Greg Goodnight or David Tharp so you can remember just how fun it was.

To Mark Jansen and Jeff Beeler, we wish you a healthy and successful inaugural TBL season for the Bobkats.

To developer Scott Pitcher, we hope you continue to stay off the front page.