New statewide map available for Hoosiers seeking food assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, in partnership with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, has developed a statewide, interactive map that will help Hoosiers seeking food assistance find what they need. The map is online here, and will be prominently featured at www.fssa.in.gov. The map can be used on desktop/laptop computers and mobile devices.
“Many Hoosiers’ situations have changed as a result of our state’s important and necessary response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA Secretary. “We know there is a significant need for families – many of whom have never needed assistance before. We hope this tool helps them locate resources to meet their food and nutrition needs during this crisis and in the future.”
There are two types of organizations shown on the map: food pantries and meal sites. Food pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up groceries to prepare and use at their homes. Meal sites serve packed meals, ready to take home and eat.
Earlier this week, FSSA encouraged food pantries to stay open to keep serving Hoosiers and issued a call for volunteers under age 60 who are able to serve. FSSA is actively working with food pantries, food banks and community kitchens across the state to track which are open and is updating the map accordingly.