A new recovery center soon will be opening that will give those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues another chance at healing in coming months.

The Kokomo Common Council approved a rezoning petition for what will be First City Recovery Centers, a facility that will treat local individuals who are struggling with drug and alcohol abuse and mental health issues. The facility, located at 317 W. Jefferson St., currently is being renovated.

First City Recovery Centers will work with adults in Howard County. Its in-patient facility will consist eight beds for those recovering but could expand in the future if the need is great enough. Once open, the care, according to Strategic Development Officer James Whitik, simply begins with a phone call from someone seeking help who actively is abusing drugs or alcohol or suffering from suicidal thoughts.

The goal is to offer local care to local people, Whitik said.

“It’s real easy to get someone and send them across the country, OK,” Whitik said. “I’m sure everyone knows someone who’s done that. But to be able to take someone from an initial phone call, anyone, could be anyone in this room, families, loved ones, daughters, mothers … We can take that phone call and be able to immediately provide subacute care to that individual and allow them to be here and remain in contact with the family because one of the biggest barriers to people seeking care is abandoning something like a job, or a family, or a previous commitment.”

The patient’s length of stay will be determined through assessments to evaluate what level of care would be needed for the client. While in-patient care at the facility could last between seven and 10 days, outpatient care, such as classes and therapy, could last between 120 to 180 days.

According to Whitik, between 17 to 20 new jobs will be created, including positions for case managers, primary therapists, and behavioral health technicians, who will provide 24-hour nursing care for the patients.

Whitik credited a man named Dan Metz for the idea to start such a facility. Metz, a Kokomo-native, battled with substance abuse since age 16. In his time of need, he couldn’t find the proper channels for recovery locally. Metz completed his recovery in Florida and was able to piece his life back together afterward. It was in Florida where Metz met Whitik, and the idea of opening a local recovery center was pitched.

“It became very important to me to bring it back to Kokomo because people going through the issues I went through 10 years ago. I want to have opportunities that I didn’t have and that I didn’t know were available,” Metz said. “So this is about bringing a program that we know works from experience.”

While renovations of the facility are underway, Metz said that out-patient programs will be operational as soon as mid-January.

For at least the first six months of operation, either Metz or Whitik will be at the facility each week to provide assistance to and initially manage First City Recovery Centers.

Although First City Recovery Centers will be its own entity, separate from other recovery centers through, for example, Turning Point, Metz said that cross-referrals with other facilities will be done once operational.

“This problem, this drug problem in Kokomo, and, for that matter, across the country, is so big that there really is no such thing as competition,” Metz said. “We immediately found out that other people were doing similar things in Kokomo and wanted to meet them and work together because we could build 10 more of these, and it wouldn’t be enough to service everybody in need in Kokomo.”

First City Recovery Centers will offer care only to adults initially and violent or sexual offenders will not be accepted.