New morgue, coroner’s office operational

The new Howard County Coroner’s Office has opened, giving the coroner and staff some much-needed breathing room.

The office, formerly used by the plan commission, is part of Howard County Government Center at 120 E. Mulberry St. and includes a 1,900-square-foot addition to serve as the county’s new morgue. The morgue offers more space than the county’s previous facility at Community Howard Regional Health, with an expanded autopsy area, storage unit, vehicle port to transport bodies, and an area for families to meet with staff.

Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele said the expansion was needed, and he was looking forward to the privacy it will afford both his staff and families.

“It’s just going to make life a lot easier,” Seele said. “We have a lot more privacy. That was always a problem at the hospital because we shared the facility with them, and we’d always have to lock them out of the facility. We were right in a public throughway where patients were coming in and out. We have that, and we just have a lot more proper room to work with things.”

The previous morgue had room to hold only two bodies. The new morgue features a walk-in cooler, currently capable of holding 15 bodies, though Seele said capacity can be increased to hold up to 25 if needed.

The autopsy area is in a negative air pressure room, which will keep potentially contaminated air or dangerous particles from autopsies inside the room, instead of flowing out.

Additionally, a vehicle port, capable of holding an ambulance or other EMA vehicles, was added to the morgue, which Seele said will provide an increased amount of privacy. EMA will transport remains from a scene via a county-provided vehicle, and the public only will be able to view the vehicle entering and exiting the port.

As part of the addition, updated equipment often used for coroner’s investigations, such as video/recording and computer equipment, also will be installed.

In accordance with the additional space, Seele has allocated room in the autopsy area to be used for Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Department investigators in the event that they need to join a death investigation.

Further, Seele said a “memorial wall” will be made to commemorate former county coroners Mike McKibben and Jeff Stout.

The new morgue is part of a $1.15 million expansion and renovation endeavor by the county that includes the prosecutor’s office and plan commission. Those offices joined other offices in the Howard County Administration Center. Community corrections will take over the space vacated by the prosecutor’s office in the Howard County courthouse.

The project mostly will be funded by riverboat funds that have been saved by the county, with $900,000 of these dollars funding the lion’s share of the project. The county council also granted a requested additional appropriation of $250,000 from the general fund to pay for the remainder of the project.