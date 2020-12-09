A Kokomo-native is giving some care to the north end with the opening of a new doctor’s office.

Dr. Devona Beard Anderson currently is renovating a house at 1613 N. Delphos St. where she will provide direct medical care and offer a subscription type of service with a limited number of patients. The goal, she said, is to create a more personal relationship with her patients, allowing for longer visits and more communication in the doctor-patient relationship.

The intent of the direct primary care system of treatment, Anderson said, is to alleviate some of the restrictions that many doctors practicing in larger hospitals face -- primarily, time restrictions. Many hospitals only allot for a small increment of time, normally 15 minutes, for doctors and patients. Through direct primary care, Anderson will have a longer amount of time to spend with her patients. By offering a subscription-based service, she will have around 600 or fewer patients. An average amount for a doctor working at a hospital is around 2,000.

“The average time that I’m sitting with my patients now is about 45 minutes, versus when I was in traditional primary care. I was given 15 minutes, maybe 20 minutes max to see patients on a follow-up visit, which is never enough if someone has 10 or more chronic diseases, which lots of people do,” she said. “I would never shortcut my patients. I always spent probably spent about 30 minutes with each of my patients, but I was always running behind because they had to slot me at every 15 minutes. But this way every person gets the individualized treatment and the care they need. It’s not all about just talking about what your problems are, but it’s also relationships. It’s relationship-based care.”

There’s been a need for a doctor’s office in the north end of Kokomo for some time, Anderson said. She said that there hasn’t been a doctor’s office there since she was a child. Now, residents in the area will have easy access to medical care.

“But since then, there hasn’t been a doctor’s office on this side of town,” Anderson said. “There’s definitely a need. It will be walkable. It will be affordable for people who are uninsured. It’s not healthcare insurance, but they’ll have access to me to care for them. It gives just an option for people who don’t have access to any kind of healthcare because of the cost. And also for people who do have health insurance, it gives them a different way to get their healthcare, something that’s more personal.”

The Kokomo Common Council approved the rezoning of 1613 N. Delphos St. from residential to commercial in late November.

Currently, Anderson is working with patients virtually, and she said that will continue even after her new office has opened but cited that as a benefit of direct primary care.

“That’s part of the versatility of direct primary care, so virtual: email, text, phone calls, always communicating,” she said. “We can talk and get to know each other and take care of your needs.”

Once open, the clinic will be called Ahava Direct Primary Care. “Ahava” means love in Hebrew. Anderson said she hopes to be fully operational by spring 2021, though she already is accepting patients who can be served virtually.