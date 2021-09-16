New look gives Ivy Tech traditional campus feel

At the heart of every college campus, there is community.

For Ivy Tech, community has been as stitched together as the former campus that spread out across Kokomo.

Not anymore, however. The Ivy Tech transformation has breathed not only academic life into the college but it now looks and feels like a real campus where community can blossom.

Right smack between its central buildings is a grassy quad with plenty of room to sit and study in the sunshine or even start a pickup game of soccer. Not an outdoors person? Sit down in a comfy chair in the air conditioning and dig into a textbook in one of the new buildings. Grab a window alcove in the Health Professions Center and gaze at the sky or grab a workout at the brand new Virginia and E.P. Severns Fitness Center.

It’s all part of Ivy Tech’s new look, but pretty spaces aren’t the only way to build community.

“We have a variety of different ways for students to get engaged and get involved,” said Dani McQuaide, director of student life. “I tell people I am here to put the community into community college. We know that student’s grow outside of the classroom as well, so we have a lot of opportunities to help them develop skills.”

One of the many ways the college does that is through its leadership academy. Students involved in the program work to write a personal mission, vision and diversity and inclusion statement while also developing their strengths and learning how to sell themselves to an employer. McQuaide said the skills are transferable to a four-year college campus or for those who are already employed or will be entering a new field.

McQuaide also plans monthly Culture Chats that revolve around a semester long theme and organizes trips for students that range from museum visits to Indianapolis Colts games.

There is also Phi Beta Kappa, the prestigious collegiate honor society, and organizations like student government. Special interest groups like the Coalition of Christian Outreach and the anime club offer more opportunities to meet people on campus. The groups will hopefully grow in number when COVID winds down.

“We try to offer a variety of ways for students to get involved and connect with each other and faculty and staff,” Said McQuaide.

One of Ivy Tech’s core visions is helping students who may encounter a barrier to completing their degree.

“A way to support students in their academic success but also help them mitigate some of the barrier needs that come up and take priority,” said Theresa Murphy, vice chancellor for student success. “When you are looking at food needs vs. coming to class or taking a job, there are things that just have to come first and we try to help students address those barrier needs so that they can stay focused on their educational pursuits.”

Some of the ways in which Ivy Tech helps students is a partnership with Uber so students have a means to get to class when they have no access to transportation. There is also an emergency assistance fund that can help students when they are in a tight spot.

Murphy is especially proud of the Giving Shelf, which is supported by the Human Services Student Organization. The shelf is filled with donations such as food, toiletries and other much needed items and students can take from it as needed. The Ready for Success program helps students on campus have a ready-to-eat meal that only needs to be warmed up.

“Their brains need food in order to be fully engaged,” Murphy said.

Other on-campus amenities include a library where students have access to computers and printers, study rooms, a charging station and 3D human anatomy models. Students can also find math and English tutors within. There’s a bookstore, a lounge and also walkways that make getting to each building quick and easy.

“Students, when they walk around here now, they feel proud. They feel proud of where they go to college,” said Murphy.

“Our students, our faculty and our staff is second to none in my opinion,” she said. “We have not had a facility for as long as I’ve been here that was reflective on the outside the quality of things that are happening on the inside.”