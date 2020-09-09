New leadership is taking the reins at UAW Local 685 after three people were elected to roles within the union.
Matt Jarvis was elected as president with 2,135 votes, unseating three-year president Rick Ward. Jarvis ran against Bill Guinan, who earned 1,086 votes.
For the vice-president position, Chris Steward defeated incumbent Jerry Price. Steward won the position with 2,061 votes to Price’s 1,182.
In the race for the guide position, Chris Pavey defeated incumbent Jimmy Shaw. Pavey secured 1,803 votes to Shaw’s 1,358.
Only one race went to a second run-off election; John Thompson and Scott Hardy both gained a tied 11 votes for the position of ITP II shop committeeman. The run-off election for that position will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Indiana Transmission Plant II gate from 5 to 6 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and UAW Local 685 Union Hall from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jarvis, Ward, Guinan, and Price did not respond to calls for comment.