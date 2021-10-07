New food truck debuts in Howard County

Howard County has a new food truck, and owner Staci Haus named it after the location where the food truck is parked.

The Middle of Nowhere food truck, located at the intersection of Indiana 26 and 19, celebrated its opening day on Sunday, Oct. 3. Haus said her grandpa had always told her it would be a great location to open a business. There was a small convenience store at the location before, but it was shut down for years before being demolished. When Haus saw the location was for sale, she felt like she just had to buy it.

Haus did a lot of research before deciding on a food truck. The Middle of Nowhere’s specialty is its Chicago-style sandwiches, but the truck will also sell Chicago-style hot dogs, fresh cut fries, mini breakfast pancakes, and Dan’s Donuts.

“We just want to be a fun little stop on everybody’s journey,” Haus said.

Before Haus got the food truck, she and her family set up a farm stand on the property and sold fruit and vegetables throughout the summer. When Haus ordered the food truck, she had it custom designed exactly the way she wanted it with the equipment she needs. She received the food truck at the end of August, and the truck passed inspection at the end of September.

“We weren’t sure how we were going to wrap our truck, so we went and bought a bunch of paint markers and we’re just going to let everybody sign it. That’ll be one of our little gimmicks; everybody can sign the truck,” Haus said.

To get people excited about the food truck, Haus put signs on the property advertising that something was going to open soon. She wanted to generate buzz in the community though, so she did not say exactly what the business would be.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Maria Samuel and her husband said they noticed the signs while driving by, and they were curious about what was going to open. They came to The Middle of Nowhere’s opening day to try it out.

“I’ve been waiting to see what all they were going to have,” Samuel said. She and her husband both ordered the Chicago-style Italian beef with cheese and sassy fries. “It was very good.”

“I think this is a nice little business. I like the name of it,” said Charley Stroud, who ordered a beef sandwich and a hot dog for himself and his wife.

Alan Bowers, another customer who came to try The Middle of Nowhere on its opening day, said he is really happy for Staci and believes the food truck is great for the community.

“I’d like to try Chicago-style food,” Bowers said. “It’s kind of a first for me.”

Haus runs the truck with help from her family. She said three generations are represented through her, her mom and her daughter, and she’s been grateful for their help and support.

“Everybody’s just been so welcoming, and the community has been so kind and so excited for us,” Haus said. “It’s really awesome to have all of the support and everybody wanting us to just do well.”