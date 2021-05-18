New bill aims to help government entities fight cybercrimes

A bill aimed at assisting local government entities’ fight against cybersecurity threats is now a reality.

District 30 State Rep. Mike Karickhoff authored House Bill 1169, which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb late last month. The bill provides resources for local government entities, ranging from whole cities to individual government departments, in the fight against cybercrimes, which officials say is becoming a more common problem.

According to Karickhoff, the bill was written after reports of cybercrimes hitting home in the Hoosier state began to become a somewhat regular occurrence.

Essentially, HB 1169 requires political subdivisions, such as municipalities like cities and townships, among others, to report when attempted and actual breaches occur through an appointed point of contact to the Indiana Office of Technology (IOT). The IOT then will provide a list of reputable vendors, depending on the severity and scope of the cyberattack, to the municipalities.

“I think it's fair to say it's the first step in what will probably be multiple iterations of how we address cybersecurity, such as the recent attack on the (Colonial) Pipeline,” Karickhoff said. “It shows us how important it is to have good cybersecurity measures in place.”

Cybersecurity threats hit home in Kokomo as recently as last year when the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library was hit by a “bad actor,” requiring library officials to report the situation to the FBI before retaining a consulting firm to handle negotiations between the KHCPL and the hacker(s).

The hack cost the KHCPL $4,848 and shut down operations for a few days in September.

The bill also allows for collaboration between the IOT and local governments, which will give the two a chance to share information as needed. That caveat is important, according to IOT Director of Communications and External Affairs Graig Lubsen, as cybersecurity threats often are pushed under the rug, so to speak.

“I'll say a lot of the genesis from our perspective at the Indiana Office of Technology is that we learned about cyberattacks only because they were in the media,” Lubsen said. “So having a grip on who is getting attacked and what is happening out there was important to us because we are sharing information with local governments, frequently sharing systems, and back and forth. And you're only as strong as your weakest link.

“So if we get attacked and potentially have a breach, we could be affecting local government and vice versa. If they get breached, it could be getting into our systems and working its way around. And that's really why we wanted to get a real understanding of the problem and figure out, ‘How we proceed from here.’ This is probably just step one in understanding cybersecurity problems. Those are certainly not going to be going away.”

Deputy Director and Chief Federal and State Policy Officer Rhonda Cook, who was involved in drafting the bill along with Karickhoff, agreed, pointing to a number of news articles that showed local and state entities that were hit by cybersecurity breaches, such as one in LaPorte County.

That attack completely shut down the county’s computer system, Cook said, and cost over $130,000.

Cybersecurity threats, Cook said, can have lasting ramifications for organizations outside of the digital realm as well, pointing to the attacks on the Madison County jail and Hancock Regional Hospital.

Over the course of the jail attack, law enforcement officials had to process inmates using a pad and paper.

The latter, though, fared better, Cook said, as the hospital had backup servers that could get everything up and running, though a threat to hospital patients in urgent need of medical care was still a very real possibility at the time.

Cook also said that the list of reputable vendors will be a boon for the local government. She said the list gives another resource for places like smaller towns, which may have a few members of a town council and a clerk-treasurer as the entirety of its political subdivision.

HB 1169 was written last summer in collaboration between the state, the IOT, Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, and the Association of Indiana Counties. The bill passed unanimously in both the House of Representatives and Indiana Senate.