New Address Display Ordinance Could Save Lives

Beginning on Oct. 1, residents of Howard County will be required to display their street addresses, according to a new ordinance passed by the Howard County Board of Commissioners.

The changes were proposed because emergency responders and police officers have trouble finding some buildings that have no visible signage. There was concern that first responders might get confused and not reach emergency situations in time.

Josh Schaeffer, an EMT and volunteer firefighter at Greentown Volunteer Fire Co., said more people are starting to display their addresses in a way that is visible to first responders, but there are still instances where houses are confused.

“We need to be able to get there as fast as possible,” Schaeffer said. “With the new ordinance, it’s going to be easier to go directly to the house instead of driving up and down the street, figuring out where we’re supposed to go. That’s valuable time.”

Zach Rudolph, communications director at the Howard County Sherriff’s Office, said if there is no address to mark a building, first responders might drive past it.

“That can add a few minutes to a response time, and in a life or death situation, the seconds count,” Rudolph said. “I think [the ordinance] will help in these instances.”

The ordinance requires all Howard County residents to display their street address on a pole, post or mailbox in reflective white letters against a green background. The letters must be at least 3 inches tall and 1.5 inches wide. The letters should also be between 3 and 5 feet above the road.

The ordinance clarifies existing signage that does not exactly fit the requirements could be acceptable if it clearly identifies the building. One example might be houses in a subdivision where each house has the address right above the door. Howard County Plan Commission Director Greg Sheline said those types of situations will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

“I believe it’s in everybody’s best interest in the county to follow this ordinance,” Sheline said. “The benefits are certainly going to outweigh the minimal cost.”

The ordinance will be enforced by the plan commission. Anyone in violation will receive a notice by certified mail. If a building is under construction, no occupancy permits will be issued until the building meets the new requirements.

Sheline said the plan commission will check on new construction to ensure proper signage is displayed, but most existing residences and businesses will not be closely monitored unless first responders report having trouble finding an address.

“I’m hopeful that everybody in the county will follow the ordinance and make it easier for first responders to find them, and in the meantime make our job enforcing it a little easier,” Sheline said.