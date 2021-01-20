The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (NDAA)(H.R. 6395) added three more conditions to the Agent Orange Presumptive-conditions list wherein Veterans were exposed to Agent Orange may qualify for benefits.
These are:
• Bladder cancer
• Hypothyroidism
• Parkinsonism, or Parkinson-like symptoms
Veterans who may have been exposed to Agent Orange include veterans who served in different locations, including Vietnam, the Korean Demilitarized Zone, on Thai Air Force bases, at other locations and who flew on or worked on C-123 Aircraft. Veterans who served as far as 12 nautical miles from the shore of Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, more commonly referred to as Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans (BWN Act of 2019) are included.
Veterans are encouraged to contact the Howard County Veterans Service Office at 765-456-2511 to inquire and or file a claim.