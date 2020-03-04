After an initial round of bids came in too high, Howard County is again moving forward with a project that involves not only the construction of a new morgue but also the shuffling of multiple county offices.
When Howard County officials first announced plans to construct a new morgue and move various county offices within existing government structures last year, they planned for the project to cost around $1 million. However, bids for the project last fall came in too high, about $1.4 million, forcing the county to regroup and rebid the work.
With that done, and the cost of the project brought back down to $1.15 million, the county is now full-steam ahead with a new morgue and new county offices expected to be complete before the end of the year.
Last week Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman sought appropriations from the Howard County Council for the project. The project encompasses multiple county offices, with the primary portion of the work involving the construction of a new morgue in the Howard County Government Center at 120 E. Mulberry St.
That work will include expanded room for remains, as the county long has utilized space at Community Howard Regional Health for morgue operations. But, over time the coroner has expressed a need for more space beyond the two-body capacity at the hospital. The new facility is expected to be able to house eight to 12 bodies.
The new morgue at the Government Center will entail a 1,900-square-foot addition to the structure and also will include a vehicle port, autopsy area, and area for the coroner to meet with families.
“I’m excited we’re finally moving forward and getting something the county has sorely needed,” said Howard County Coroner Steve Seele.
But the coroner’s office won’t be the only one with a new home once the work is concluded.
The Howard County Prosecutor’s Office will be relocated from its current location in the courthouse to the fourth floor of the Howard County Administration Center at 220 N. Main St. This move, according to Wyman, has been a long-standing request by the prosecutor’s office.
“For years the prosecutor had been asking to move out of the courthouse because, obviously, he and his folks are prosecuting a lot of the people that come in there on a daily basis,” said Wyman. “Oftentimes they’re running into each other in the hallways, and it’s probably not the most effective or efficient thing.”
Similarly, operations of Howard County Community Corrections are currently divided between the courthouse and the Government Center. As part of this plan, the community corrections offices located in the Government Center will be relocated to the space in the courthouse vacated by the prosecutor.
The Howard County Plan Commission Office also will be moved from its current location in the Government Center to the first floor of the Administration Center.
The project mostly will be funded by riverboat funds that have been saved by the county, with $900,000 of these dollars funding the lion’s share of the project. The county council also granted a requested additional appropriation of $250,000 from the general fund to pay for the remainder of the project.
Wyman said he expected the work to be done in about six months.