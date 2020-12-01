More positive COVID results come back at jail

COVID cases at the Howard County jail continue to rise as pending test results come back.

Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher announced on Nov. 20 that 236 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, and at that time, he still was waiting for the results for 85 tests. Those results came back last week, and 40 were positive, bringing the total to 276 positive inmate cases.

“I want to reassure the families that I realize it’s getting into Thanksgiving and the holiday season,” Asher said. “A lot of times it’s very difficult for inmates to be housed at the jail through Thanksgiving and Christmas, and we just want to let you know that the care of the inmates is obviously utmost. We’ve done everything we can, following the guidelines that we’ve done, and hopefully everybody stays safe.”

Asher said that all incoming inmates are pre-screened and tested, and jail employees are similarly screened. As the jail is still on lockdown, the courts have been encouraged to conduct trials with inmates via video conferencing, and attorneys have been asked to limit their visits with inmates they are representing.

In addition to the positive tests for inmates, eight more employees tested positive for the virus – three of whom were nurses at the jail, leaving only one on staff, according to Asher. This raised the total from 23 to 31 positive employees since March. The majority, Asher said, have since returned to work.

“There’s quite a few people out with COVID from the jail … But I think we’re going to make it. We got a plan, and we’re going to make it through,” Asher said.

Although the strike team from the Indiana Department of Health that assisted with the mass-testing for inmates and staff has since gone, Asher said that jail staff has utilized rapid testing for the inmates as needed, though medical professionals advised him to not simply re-test each inmate but only incoming ones.

Currently, inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being kept separate from those who have not tested positive. Inmates with COVID are being kept in cells with other inmates who have tested positive, Asher said, as space doesn’t allow COVID-positive inmates to be kept in cells to themselves due to the already-high jail population.

According to Asher, those who are positive are experiencing mild symptoms, and no one has been hospitalized.