Momentum picks up on two murder cases involving insanity defenses

Two murder cases last year involving insanity defenses recently have picked up speed.

Helen Martin, who stands accused of drowning her 4-year-old grandson, has a jury trial set for April after she was ordered to have a competency hearing last year, which was continued. The other case was that of James Charles’, who allegedly strangled his girlfriend and hid her body. Charles now will have a competency hearing as well.

Helen Martin

Helen Martin was ordered to undergo a competency hearing in October, but the hearing was continued. A hearing rescheduled for November was canceled. She now is set for a pretrial conference on March 18, with a jury trial scheduled for April 16.

Howard County Superior Court IV Judge Hans Pate ordered Dr. Paul Roberts and Dr. George Parker to examine Martin before the trial was set. Roberts is a clinical psychologist based out of Kokomo, and Parker is a professor of clinical psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine.

The case stemmed from March 28 when Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a home at 465 E. 400 S. in regard to the potential drowning of a 4-year-old male. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner and one of the guardians of the boy. That man simply told officers, “She drowned him,” in reference to Martin, his wife.

The 4-year-old boy was found in the bathroom, unconscious and unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and the boy was pronounced dead shortly after.

In an interview with police, Martin said she and her husband had guardianship over the 4-year-old boy. At first, Martin allegedly told officers she “often lost her memory due to mental health issues” such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. However, court documents indicated officers confronted Martin with information that “memory loss was not known to be related to any of these described conditions.”

Martin eventually told officers that, after her husband left the home, she remembered drawing a bath, getting into it with her grandson with her clothes still on, and drowning him by holding his head under the water, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During an interview, Martin also allegedly told an officer that “her reason for doing this was she believed that she had been so depressed recently that she thought [the boy] would be better off in heaven than to be with her.”

Martin is facing a charge of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

James Charles

Last month, Howard County Superior Court I Judge Bill Menges ordered a competency evaluation for James Charles. The order authorized “two or three competent disinterested psychiatrists, psychologists endorsed by the State Psychology Board as health services providers of psychology, or physicians, at least one of whom must be a psychiatrist, to examine [Charles].”

According to the order, Dr. Don A. Olive and Roberts were appointed by Menges to examine Charles. Olive practices psychology out of Indianapolis.

The order stemmed from an October murder in which police located the body of a female who later was identified as Elizabeth Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Charles. Her body was concealed by a mattress about 60 feet from her residence. Investigators noted that she was lying on her back with her torso exposed, and lividity could be seen around her back and sides. Her face and neck were “very purple” with what appeared to be petechial hemorrhaging in both eyes.

While officers were still at the scene, Charles arrived, who he said he had been out looking for Rodriguez. Charles told investigators that his girlfriend had gone to purchase marijuana early that morning and failed to return home.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Rodriguez had made calls to family warning that “she was fearful for her life” according to her mother and brother, alleging that Charles had choked her before. Investigators also discovered another case in which Charles had choked another female at a local hotel.

During questioning, Charles admitted to strangling Rodriguez, claiming it had been an accident.

“He went on to tell me that Elizabeth came home from work, and they were drinking. He stated he spilled her drink all over himself, and she became upset. He stated that Elizabeth came at him, and he was defending himself,” read the probable cause affidavit from the case.

Initially, Charles claimed Rodriguez went upstairs and fell on the banister, striking her neck, and that’s what killed her. After further questioning, Rodriguez admitted he had killed her by putting her in a “full nelson” and choking her.

“After choking her, he wrapped her up in a sheet, dragged her out of the apartment, and put her behind the garage in the alleyway. He went on to say that he pulled a mattress from down the alley and leaned it up against the garage to conceal her body. He stated he put the sheet in a trash tote down the alley,” read the affidavit.

Charles was charged with one count of murder for the case.