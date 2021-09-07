Millennials, Gen Z experience 9/11 differently than older generations

If you were a teenager or older than 20 in 2001 then you probably have vivid memories of 9/11. With the 20th anniversary of the attack just days away, we asked younger millennials and Gen Z what they remembered about the day and how they feel about 9/11. It was hard to find people who were impacted by an event they didn’t really experience.

Before questioning these young people’s patriotism, let’s ask ourselves what kind of emotional impact events that we didn’t live through (or were too young to really experience) have on us. And let’s consider the trauma that living through 9/11 has had on us as well.

“I was getting ready for school. My mother was about to leave as I was halfway out the door. Strange thing is I don’t remember a lot about the announcement or how I felt at the time. I think I had separated myself from the situation emotionally. I remember a lot of looming fear amongst my peers. As to how I feel now about the situation, perception is that it’s still a great loss felt by many. I look back at incidents like Pearl Harbor or D-Day and although these were before my time it feels like such a great loss. You never get used to death or the echoes it can leave behind. But still, these people are kept alive through the stories shared.”

—Joshua Ashcraft

“We were in class. They did a school wide announcement. All the teachers were upset. We didn’t know what was going on. They told the whole school ’teachers, take the day off.’ So our teacher turned the news on and was watching that and let us do free activities. I thought it was a good day at school but when I got home I found out that wasn’t what it was.”

—Colton Armstrong

“I think I was one. Or I just turned two years old. My dad said it pretty much shook the entire world. My grandpa was in Vietnam. I know he takes it to heart. Every year it hurts for him. I think everyone who lives in America should take it to heart.”

—Breven Stanford

“I remember going to school and being in English class. I remember the teacher got a phone call in class. She hung up and turned on the TV and stood there with her arms crossed. And we saw the plans hit. I didn’t know what to think at the time. It got our attention. Being so young we didn’t fully understand what was going on. I didn’t really have any feelings one way or the other. We were all kind of curious about what was going on back then. We knew something bad happened but we didn’t fully comprehend.”

—Anonymous

“I don’t really remember a whole lot, just parents crying and the news was on for two days straight. That’s all I can remember. Thinking back on it now, as an adult and actually knowing what happened and what’s happening now. It’s freaking awful.”

—Nikki Campbell