ONE LAST CHECK — Mike Wyant, founder of We Care Park, presents his last check to We Care last Wednesday for $76,000. This year marks the final year for the park as Wyant, 75, is looking to relax. The park has gotten more challenging to put on, he said, due to the deaths of three of his trusty helpers. We Care Park continues to remain open daily at 6 p.m. through Dec. 27. The remaining donations will be given to Carver Community Center and Shop with a Cop. Wyant said he expects the community to see little bits of We Care Park around Kokomo in the years to come, as he's sold most of his lights and displays.
featured
Mike Wyant donates final check to We Care
Alyx Arnett
Editor
