Microchip shortage not affecting progress on engine plant

Despite furloughs due to the worldwide microchip shortage, progress on the soon-to-come Kokomo Engine Plant (KEP) hasn’t slowed.

KEP, a $400 million investment that will revamp the former Indiana Transmission Plant II (ITPII), still is on track for a fourth-quarter opening, according to Stellantis Director of Manufacturing and Labor Communications Jodi Tinson. The project has not been affected by the microchip shortage, Tinson said.

The project includes an expansion of the current ITPII building by about 80,000 square feet, as well as the addition of a 40,000 square-foot administration building. According to Tinson, structural steel is being put in place now for the two-story administration building.

KEP is expected to create over 200 jobs for Kokomo and retain about 1,000 more.

Once the plant is operational, the facility will handle the manufacturing of all Global Medium Engine Turbo 4 (GMET4) engines in the U.S. for the company. The engine currently is used in the Jeep Wrangler and Cherokee. The 2.0-liter engine is an inline four-cylinder turbo and an option on the Jeep Wrangler and Cherokee models.

The engine currently is built in Termini Imerese, Italy.

According to Tinson, personnel, such as team leaders, team members, skilled trades, salaried employees, and support groups, are being on-boarded as the project continues. Tinson added that the team has completed approximately 4,000 hours of training, which involves a mix of technical training and team-building.

Likewise, the delivery process for various forms of machinery for the plant has “been steady and will continue through quarter two,” Tinson said.

Due to the ongoing microchip shortage brought on by increasing demand for vehicles and devices like cell phones and computers, furloughs have been implemented at various Stellantis plants, including in Toluca, Mexico, and here in Kokomo.

For Stellantis, the microchip shortage hit the manufacturing of the Jeep Compass in Toluca the hardest. The Compass utilizes the nine-speed transmissions that are made in Kokomo, resulting in nearly 2,000 employees being furloughed at the Kokomo and Tipton plants, which includes the Kokomo Transmission Plant, Kokomo Casting Plant, Indiana Transmission Plant, and the Tipton Transmission Plant.

Regardless, Tinson said that neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor the global microchip shortage has affected progress on KEP.

With the additional 200 jobs and the retaining of 1,000 more, that would bring the number of Stellantis employees in Indiana to 8,300.

In a previous interview, KEP launch manager Rod Mabesa said that it’s an “exciting time” for Kokomo and Stellantis’ future.

“I think it’s a very, very exciting time and a proud time for the Stellantis employees and especially the city of Kokomo with this engine plant because it does diversify our manufacturing footprint. Not only transmission and casting, but now it’s engine manufacturing,” Mabesa said. “I want to acknowledge the union leadership here in the Kokomo area for their continued support and cooperation as we move forward to launch this plant. It would not be successful if we didn’t have their cooperation.”