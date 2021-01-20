Cases of possession of methamphetamine in Howard County have been booming in recent years.

According to records provided by the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, cases for possession of methamphetamine increased 362 percent over the past five years — from 97 cases in 2015 to 448 last year and rising each year in between. Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said the increase in meth possession cases is an issue the entire nation is facing.

“There has been obviously an uptick in the arrests that we have had, drug possession of methamphetamines ... It’s not just the city police. It’s not just the sheriff. Across the entire county, there has been an uptick in that,” Asher said.

Asher cited a possible cycle for possession of different substances for the rise. He said methamphetamine has been resurging, in part, due to an increased focus on ending the opioid epidemic in recent years, potentially leaving some scrambling for a different drug. For example, cocaine was popular among drug abusers in the ‘80s, he said. In the 1990s, there was a surge in crack cocaine usage, followed by methamphetamines being a drug of choice in the 2000s.

In the early 2000s, efforts were made to regulate ingredients used in the manufacturing of methamphetamines, such as pseudoephedrine. The regulation, Asher said, had an effect on reducing possession of methamphetamine cases and possibly led to a shift to opioids like heroin.

Asher noted that there has been an increase in use in opioid blockers, such as vivitrol, an opioid antagonist similar to suboxone, for treatment in recent years, which possibly has led to a decrease in opioid cases and another increase in methamphetamine cases.

“My speculation on how methamphetamines is kind of taking an uptick there is that would be that it’s a cyclical kind of thing,” Asher said. “We got hit hard several years ago for meth, and then that kind of maybe pushed people away maybe to heroin. And maybe now — somebody who’s researching this may have a better answer — but maybe now that’s why we’ve got kind of an uptick in methamphetamines there.”

Another option for law enforcement

Currently, officers in Howard County have few options when it comes to detaining someone currently on an illicit substance like methamphetamine or going through a mental issue.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Officers are met with the options of sending the person to jail or to the emergency room, neither of which are always ideal. The jail, for instance, has been battling overcrowding and had a high of 429 inmates as of last September. And emergency rooms have been increasingly busy due to COVID-19.

But a solution may be on the horizon that may prove to be an alternative for law enforcement.

The Community Foundation recently received a large-scale Community Leadership Grant to the tune of $4,986,515 through the Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative. The grant will be used to establish a medically-assisted drop-in engagement center in Howard County that intends to reduce the number of avoidable incarcerations and hospitalizations for individuals suffering from mental health issues and addiction.

Essentially, the drop-in center would give law enforcement another option for a place to take individuals facing these issues, instead of jail or the emergency room.

“If you have a drop-in center where somebody can be taken, they can be safe, and they can receive some medical treatment. And they can also start receiving services that can connect them either with their addiction or mental health issues,” said Paul Wyman, president of the board of Turning Point, the nonprofit that will be overseeing the project. “That may be a better option that an officer has at that moment. And so that’s how they’ll be able to utilize it. It’ll be a judgment call obviously by the officers, and there will be training on that. And then if they see that’s the right way to go, then obviously they’ll bring them there. And we’ll take care of them.”

In addition to serving as an alternative to incarceration, the drop-in center also can be used for people who are in crisis as a safe space on short notice, and administrators can provide resources like treatment options and shelter.

While the center is not intended for long-term stays, individuals struggling with mental health and addiction issues will be offered resources and assistance. The drop-in center will be able to house around 10 to 12 individuals at a time, Wyman said.

Though Turning Point is actively working on beginning the process of opening the drop-in center, Wyman said it could be a year or more before the site could be fully operational.