Direct from the keyboard of my laptop device, I am once again delivering some verbal mental floss for your consideration. While tapping out these nouns, adjectives, and verbs (oft in past participle) I am savoring a semi-supine posture in my faithful, made-in-Indiana recliner. Hunkering down amid the fraying upholstery tends to spur my modest creative juices.
Sharing facts, folklore, and a plethora of other folderol considering our local past and youthful upbringing is fun for me and hopefully interesting to you. It's no secret to anyone who has read the stuff I've troweled out the past six years, a lot of it is focused toward baby boomers. Hey, I am one. It makes story development just a smidgen less painless, having lived through the period.
Tom Hamilton and his lovely wife proved their Kokomo recall proficiency in this publication and others, regarding the generation preceding we boomers. I hope the stories will continue when Generation X'ers and Millennials begin to develop their own periods of melancholy and a reflective sense of vulnerable mortality.
Having said this before, I'm certainly not a poet but simply a mediocre storyteller. True writers dedicate themselves to their craft. It was my good fortune to be in the right place at the right time, having an editor who was willing to give a retired cop the chance to spew out printed reminiscences from time to time. This bit you're reading right now is my 306th offering since starting down this road.
Intent always has been geared toward, and continues to be, the enlightenment and sometimes amusement of the reader. Through research for many of these articles, my personal knowledge of local history has expanded via unexpected avenues. As a byproduct, many solid friendships have developed during the past half-dozen years with talented individuals well-versed in a wide assortment of expertise.
As with most undertakings (that's not a Jeff Stout pun) there comes the time for a change of scenery, regrouping, sabbatical, time out, or “R&R” if you will. In law enforcement circles, studies show the cycle comes 'round about every seven years. I'm not sure about the writing cycle. I'm thinking it must be about six.
So here's the pitch. With the consented blessing of my sweet editor, plans call for a step back from the ink and pulp for a period during which time I hope to freshen up and reload my brain with oodles of interesting narratives and tidbits to share. I always remain on the prowl for local vintage photos from which to base their development. Keep me in mind when cleaning out a closet or attic.
Ernest Hemingway once said, “There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit at a typewriter and bleed.” Perhaps. But right now I could use a transfusion. See 'ya in the funny papers.
-That's 30-