'Meet the Mayor' set for June 24 at Senior Center

The next “Meet the Mayor” event with Mayor Tyler Moore is scheduled for Thursday, June 24, at the Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Moore and city department heads will be available to address concerns and answer questions from Kokomo residents.
“After a year of meeting virtually, I am looking forward to connecting with residents in person,” said Moore. “It is vital that we establish a strong connection between city officials and citizens. Public events like this are key to building a strong foundation of two-way communication.”
Future Meet the Mayor events will be held at locations around Kokomo. These quarterly forums will provide residents with the current status of the city as well as information about construction projects and new developments happening around the city.
Kokomo residents are invited to attend and encouraged to express their concerns and suggestions for improving our community.
To keep up to date on future events, follow Mayor Moore on Twitter (@MayorofKokomo) and the City of Kokomo (@CityofKokomo) or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofKokomo