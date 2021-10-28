Medication take back event yields 611 pounds of drugs

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 23, Community Howard Regional Health Network provided a place for people to drop off expired or unused medications.

Workers at Community Howard, the Kokomo Police Department, the Howard County Recycling District, and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office worked with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to collect the medications, which were boxed and will be taken to the DEA.

“We’re taking pretty much anything that they have,” George Mast, manager of corporate communications at Community Howard. “It gets boxed up here, and the Kokomo police take it down to Indianapolis, to the DEA, and they dispose of everything.”

In addition to drug take backs, Community Howard offered a flu shot clinic in the parking lot. The clinic gave over 50 flu shots before closing on Saturday afternoon.

Glodine Hillmon read about the event in the newspaper. She said she regularly disposes of her medications at the take back events because they are a good way to dispose of unwanted drugs.

“I wish they had it more often, but I know they do it whenever they can,” Hillmon said. “It’s a good thing. I wish more people would use it.”

There are two medication takeback events each year. The first is on the third Saturday in April, and the second event takes place on the third Saturday in October. The event last week lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Overall, police collected 23 boxes of medications weighing a combined total of 611 pounds.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Kokomo Police Department Detective Drew Wallsmith said the police department keeps dropped-off medications secure and helps with transporting the medications.

“We’re the ones that insure the dropped-off medications get down safely and securely to the DEA,” Wallsmith said. “We also offer a drug drop-off box 24 hours a day in our police department lobby for people who miss one of these events.”

Wallsmith said that in addition to convenience, the medication take back program is helpful to the community because it ensures residents are not flushing medications down their toilets and contaminating the water supply, it prevents medications from getting into the hands of children and family members, and it keeps prescribed medications off the streets.

April Johnston, a recycling technician at Howard County Recycling, said that anyone who missed the event but needs a place to dispose of medications also can go to Walgreens or the Sheriff’s Office, in addition to the Kokomo Police Department lobby.

Joni Andreas said it was her first time dropping off medications at the take back event. She read about it on Twitter, and she thought it would be helpful to dispose of her late father’s medications.

“I had a big bag I went through. I sorted out things like fiber pills that I could keep, and then other things that I wanted to get rid of,” Andreas said. “I just think it’s really convenient because you don’t want to put them into your septic system. It’s a more convenient way to get rid of everything.”