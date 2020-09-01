Mayor Moore in the movies: City’s leader makes appearances in two motion pictures

Long before Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore was rooting for Kokomo, he was rooting for football and basketball teams while playing a cheerleader in two motion pictures.

A former cheerleader at the University of Notre Dame, Moore landed a spot as a cheerleading extra in the films “Rudy” (1993) and “Blue Chips” (1994). He credited his cheerleading experience to opening doors for him.

“The cheerleading experience at Notre Dame obviously gave me all kinds of amazing opportunities … I was very blessed to have been given the opportunities I have … It was just amazing experiences,” Moore said.

During Moore’s junior year at Notre Dame, the making of the movie “Rudy,” directed by David Anspaugh, was announced to the university as it first needed permission to film on campus. Instead of hiring extras for the film, the production company approached the cheerleading program to partake in the film’s game scenes. The cheerleading squad dug out vintage uniforms to match the movie’s 1970s-era storyline and received a small donation from the production company for being in the film.

The movie company was on campus during the summer and fall of 1992, getting footage of practices, locker rooms, classrooms, and other campus scenes. Moore’s appearance came during the final football game scenes of the movie when Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (played by Sean Astin) finally saw game time during the 1975 game against Georgia Tech. The football scenes were filmed before and during halftime of a game in the 1992 fall season.

Halfway through the second quarter, the cheerleaders headed to get “retro-fitted,” changing into their 1970s uniforms with the added touches of the time-period appropriate hair and makeup. At halftime, the scene was filmed, depicting packed stands with the Fighting Irish marching band performing the school song on the field, switching between the stadium and the actors leaving the locker room and standing in the breezeway.

Moore’s debut in the scene came when he and the other squad members led the team onto the field, running side-by-side and hand-in-hand into The House That Rockne Built.

“To be even a small part of a major motion picture was exciting. It just added to the overall college experience at Notre Dame,” Moore said. “To know that it was going to be a major motion picture, you would assume a lot of people would enjoy (it) because it’s an underdog story of Daniel Ruettiger, obviously centered around Notre Dame. So, just the excitement of being a part of something that was going to help memorialize his story and be part of the Notre Dame legacy,” Moore said.

When shooting the scene, the cheerleaders were directed to perform their duties as normal. Additionally, when the actors portraying the football players began the famous “Rudy” chant, carrying Astin on their shoulders to imitate the team’s 1975 victory, Moore and his fellow squad mates were cued to lead the crowd in the cheer.

When the movie was released in the United States in October 1993, Moore and his family rushed to the theaters to watch.

“(I was) waiting to see where I was and then that split second of, ‘Oh, there I am!’ Of course I was with my family, and they were like, ‘Hey!’ And then it was done,” Moore said.

The following summer, Moore was still in the South Bend area, working at his first job out of college. Call-outs were announced in central-Indiana for extras in a basketball movie called “Blue Chips,” directed by William Friedkin. After hearing about the call-out, Moore’s parents notified him. Finding out cheerleading and dancing extras were needed, Moore and a couple of friends traveled down to Frankfort for the auditions.

After three days of rehearsals and auditions, selections were made. Moore made the final cut. For his role, he learned the cheer and dance for the fictional university and practiced basic stunts. He said he was fortunate to participate in the film.

“I lucked out … I didn’t realize I was that good of a dancer or even stunter to audition and make it, just a great experience,” Moore said. “And (I was) just starting a new job in the South Bend area. I was very fortunate that my employer saw the great experience that it was and allowed me to have a number of days off over a three- to four-week period.”

Moore appeared in the film during a scene in the final game between the fictional Western University and Indiana University. During the game scene, Coach Bobby Knight, playing himself in the movie, got into an argument with the referee over a call. The shot cut from showing the men’s front sides to showing their backsides, highlighting the people in the background in the shot.

Moore easily could be spotted in the shot in the mid- to right-side of the screen for approximately five seconds. He was shown kneeling beside other cheerleaders in a blue sweater, making a “T” with his hands to imitate the technical foul signal used by referees.

The director told the extras to act as if it were a real game situation, and in doing so, Moore thought he would make himself more noticeable in the scene by waving his arms in the air.

“A part of me thought, ‘If he’s arguing and I’m calling for a technical foul, maybe I’d get a chance to get on there.’ But it just so happened with the camera angle, I was between the two. It just kind of worked out that way,” he said.

When the movie crew was not filming, Moore spent time behind the scenes with some of the big-name actors and sports figures in the movie, including Nick Nolte, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dick Vitale. With some of the other extras, Moore went out to dinners after rehearsals with Nolte and Hardaway.

“It was neat to see how down to earth and real those stars are. You see them on the big screen and you see the reports or interviews, and you don’t really know what it’s like to interact with them. So to actually be behind the scenes and have a conversation with some of them to see how normal they really are makes them a little more real. It was cool,” Moore said.

Similar to the 1986 movie “Hoosiers,” directed by Anspaugh, many people from Kokomo trekked to Frankfort for a spot as an extra in the “Blue Chips” film, according to Moore, including former Kokomo football coach and NCAA referee Mark Masariu, who played a basketball official.

Like the “Rudy

movie, Moore immediately saw the film in theaters in February 1994; however, the film did not receive as much success in the box office as planned. Although Moore currently owns a personal copy of “Rudy,” he does not own a personal copy of “Blue Chips.”

