Mayor has ideas on how ARP funds will be spent

Mayor Tyler Moore has ideas about how to use the city’s ARP funds, but he is planning to be intentional about how the funds are distributed.

Kokomo received approximately $19.8 million from the federal American Rescue Plan. The first half of the money was received by the city in June, and the second half will be available in May 2022.

Moore said his highest priority for the fund is to take care of those hit hardest by the pandemic.

“The more important or higher priority items would be assistance to nonprofits, housing and potentially small businesses,” Moore said.

“What we’ve identified now is that the small businesses that were closed and needed the sustainability to reopen last year now are open, we just can’t get anybody in there to work. So, what does that Kokomo Stronger 2.0 program potentially look like, and is it incentives to try to hire? What requirements could we place on those to keep people from just getting hired, getting the bonus, then quitting? We want to be more intentional about how we make those funds available.”

Moore said the money will likely be made available in a similar way to the Kokomo StrongER (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program unveiled by the city last year. Businesses within the city limits with 20 or fewer employees could apply to receive up to $1,000 per month for five months to cover business expenses.

Businesses that stayed open and stayed in the city for at least a year after receiving the money were eligible to have the Kokomo StrongER loan completely forgiven.

In addition to helping nonprofits, businesses, renters and landlords, Moore said he is looking into updating the city’s water and wastewater systems, updating gathering spaces and bathrooms along the trails in the parks, and seeing how the funds can be used to help Kokomo’s tourism and hospitality business.

“It’s an opportunity to look at projects that we have in process and, if the ARP funds can be used for those, it frees up money within the other funding buckets that we have identified for those projects,” Moore said.

Moore said bigger infrastructure projects might not be as important as getting funds to those who are struggling, but he said there is plenty of money to do both, and he may start on some of the “low-hanging” infrastructure work while figuring out how best to distribute money to individuals and businesses.

Moore also clarified the main reason for not having a detailed plan for the funds is to be more flexible to the community’s needs. The lack of a plan on exactly where the money will be spent has drawn criticism from some who say the city is not being transparent with how the funds will be spend, but Moore said he is still evaluating the situation.

If an ordinance was passed specifying how the ARP funds are to be used, Moore and the Kokomo Common Council would have to amend that ordinance if there was a greater need than expected in a particular area. Not writing a detailed ordinance gives Moore greater ability to put the fund towards the greatest needs in the community as they arise.

Moore wanted to be clear that the delay in listing projects for the ARP fund is not any kind of attempt to mislead the public, but just a matter of determining how to best disburse the money. He meets with up to four members of the city council bi-weekly to discuss the fund and proposed projects. Moore encouraged anyone with any questions about the ARP fund and how it is being used to contact his office.

“I hope my commitment to the council and having them be part of the planning for the projects and spending of the funds, as well as providing regular updates at their council meetings (because they have public meetings), will put folk’s minds at ease that we’re trying to be responsible for the use of the funds we’ve been given,” Moore said.