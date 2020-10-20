Mayor gives city update during address

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore provided an update last week on several city projects and initiatives that expanded on his commitment to diversifying the city’s economy and expanding public safety.

Moore spoke on Oct. 15 during a business luncheon at Elite Banquet and Conference Center. During his address, he gave updates on the Kokomo StrongER program, the continued economic development of the city, and how the administration was seeking to beef up public safety.

Kokomo StrongER

The city launched the Kokomo StrongER (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program in April to give local businesses that were affected by revenue loss from COVID-19 financial relief. The program provided up to $5,000 in direct assistance to small businesses to sustain the costs of operations after emergency orders earlier in the pandemic took effect. Moore said that $1 million in funds from economic development income taxes were earmarked for the program and that 230 to 240 businesses initially were identified to receive the funding.

However, despite being offered a chance to receive extra funding, Moore said that around 30 to 40 businesses decided to offer their slots to businesses that were worse off.

“What it doesn’t show is that we actually approved 230 to 240 businesses for the program, but one of the beauties that came out of that program are those 30 to 40 business that, once they were contacted and told that they could receive the assistance from the Kokomo StrongER program, they said, ‘You know what? We’ve looked at our books. We see where we are currently. We’re not as bad of as some of the others. Why don’t you go to the next person on the list?’” Moore said. “And that just speaks volumes to the folks in this community that time and time again, in times of need, shows that they stepped to the plate, are the epitome of the Kokomo Strong tag that was given to this community prior to the two tornadoes.”

Combined with the county funding of $250,000 and The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance’s $55,000, Moore said that the total funding for assistance programs over the course of the pandemic has been $1.3 million, which was “practically unmatched” by other counties in the state.

Economic Development

Moore also touched on economic development, highlighting both the present and future.

One project that Moore inherited from the former administration was Championship Park, a new baseball and softball complex located on Markland and US 31. The park, which will consist of eight baseball diamonds, is being developed by Henke Development Group with an $11.4 million price tag after it was unanimously approved by the Kokomo Common Council earlier this year. While development saw setbacks due to COVID-19, Moore said Championship Park was on track to be completed by end of November and was expected to be open next spring.

Moore also stated that just over nine miles of roads have been paved by the city this year and that more was coming. In the same vein, Moore said plans were in the design phase for sidewalks to be added alongside Center Road to Dixon Road and to S.R. 931.

Public Safety

Lastly, Moore discussed how he has remained committed to public safety. A staple since his mayoral campaign last year, Moore has sought to boost the staffing levels of both the fire and police departments.

“Commitment to public safety is something that I talked about all last year and, again from day one, had committed to,” Moore said. “We’re very blessed to have these guys (Police Chief Doug Stout and Fire Chief Chris Frazier) leading both departments. The adjustments that they’ve made within the departments and the more efficient use of resources has been outstanding. Morale within both departments has been way up with what they’ve done and what they continue to do.”

The city’s efforts to increase staffing for the Kokomo Police Department have been somewhat successful, Moore said. He reported that eight new police officers have been hired, but due to retirements at the end of the year and the beginning of the next year, the department will net zero new officers. However, the city recently released a new television ad aimed at recruiting new police officers, which was being broadcast on Indianapolis and South Bend channels in an effort to bolster ranks within KPD.

Moore also said that work on the hotel and conference center is “not off the table” and that talks with the original developer were occurring. The original developer was announced as the Dora Hotel Company, but that partnership was reportedly nixed in May 2019. Moore previously stated that he hoped to have a more definite timeline of development on the hotel and conference center by the end of 2020.

“Obviously everything COVID-related has put some things on hold and made things questionable, but having a continued discussion and their interest in finding a way to possibly to make it happen gives us the confidence it may very soon finally get moving,” Moore said.