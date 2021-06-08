Mayor details initiatives in State of the City

In last week’s State of the City address, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore detailed new goals and highlighted progress on old ones while putting a focus on community safety, stability, and health.

Moore introduced a new three- to five-year strategic plan dubbed “Safe, Stable, Healthy” that aims to boost public safety, secure economic development, and improve the community’s health. Moore said the plan was discussed with city officials, and common council President Lynn Rudolph observed that the plan would make Kokomo “safe, stable, and healthy,” thus giving it its name.

“During those conversations and reflecting on what we had already done, combined with the things we had hoped and considered to do, again councilman Rudolph stated that we had effectively fit all of those plans into those three categories,” Moore said. “So tonight, I want to make it known to the citizens of Kokomo that these three initiative areas will be used as our main points of emphasis to guide our progress for developing a city and culture that we can be proud of.”

Safe

Moore highlighted the emphasis he’s placed on public safety, noting that since Jan. 1, 2020, 21 new officers were added to the Kokomo Police Department, six of whom were lateral transfers from other departments. There were also 58 recruits in the last application timeframe.

That marks a net positive of five officers since Moore took office.

The ranks of the Kokomo Fire Department also were bolstered during the same timeframe, with seven new firefighters hired and three more in training.

Beyond just adding to the staff of both departments, Moore said a position was created at the police department, filled by Officer Edith Forestal, to focus solely on recruiting. Another position, a crime analyst, soon will be added. That individual will be tasked with reviewing crime reports and identifying hot spots for crime, Moore said.

However, he said creating a “safe” community goes beyond public safety departments. Several projects are underway that Moore said aim to make Kokomo safer, such as a partnership between the city and Duke Energy to install street lights in Indian Heights.

In the same vein, Markland Avenue will be reconstructed from Apperson Way to S.R. 931. The intent, according to Moore, will be to make upgrades along the roadway. Such upgrades include new traffic signals, American Disability Act-compliant curb ramps and sidewalks, and further work to protect vehicle and pedestrian traffic at Championship Park.

Stable

Moore discussed several projects that have been negatively impacted by the declining tourism industry due to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The hotel and conference center, originally introduced in 2018 under the Mayor Greg Goodnight administration, long has sat stagnant. Three developers have come and gone who once were attached to the project. The development, which would be between Main and Union streets in downtown Kokomo, would remain a focus for his administration, Moore said.

Likewise, Moore said talks are underway to acquire land for an industrial park, which Moore said was imperative if Kokomo were to diversify its economy.

“If we want our children to consider living here after school or entice individuals to transition from tourists to residents, we need good quality jobs here in Kokomo and more of them,” Moore said. “For years now, community leaders have spoken on the need to diversify our economy, so having an area with shovel-ready sites for various industries in an area that is close to a major employer, Stellantis, to an interstate-quality road, and to our municipal airport, one of our more hidden treasures, is vital in my mind to finally achieve what we desire. The creation of new jobs helps attract the individuals we need for the growth of our city, and we plan to do the best we can to make that happen.”

Healthy

Lastly, Moore introduced several new initiatives aimed to improve “individual, physical, mental, and community social health.”

Such projects in this area include the extension of the Cloverleaf Trail from Markland Avenue to Dixon Road and the Center Road trail project, spanning from Dixon Road to S.R. 931. Construction on the Cloverleaf Trail extension is underway, and the Center Road trail project is expected to be completed in the fall of next year.

Alongside the extension of the Cloverleaf Trail, the bridge crossing Wildcat Creek will be rehabilitated. The Cloverleaf Trail extension will create a short trail segment, connecting it to the Wildcat Creek Soccer Complex, which Moore said “new amenities” would be added at the complex as well.

Though Championship Park is now the main location for youth baseball in the area, Moore said the neighborhood baseball parks could be turned into potential trail stops, as they will continue to be maintained by the city, and new amenities could be added there as well, such as fitness equipment, a BMX style track, and “kid ninja courses.”

Moore also discussed a “community-wide health challenge,” which he said was brought to him as an idea by YMCA CEO Trish Severns. The challenge, Moore said, would be discussed with local gyms, healthcare providers, schools, youth coaches, and others to find ways to collectively entice the community to engage in physical activity.

While the “Safe, Stable, Healthy” initiative will be a focus of city government, Moore said it will take the whole community working together to succeed.

“Look around when you’re out and about,” Moore said. “What you, the citizens of Kokomo have endured these past 15 months or so, have already kept our city safe, stable, and healthy. And while we as a government are choosing to put a greater emphasis on these three aspects. I know government can’t do it alone. We wouldn’t be able to accomplish it alone.

“It will take a collective effort from both the public and private sectors to experience the types of results we all wish to see, a future where our children and our grandchildren feel safe in this community, while knowing they have a stable economy within which to work and a healthy environment that helps them get the most out of life.”