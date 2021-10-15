Maynard Eaton: Veterans Jerry Paul, Rochelle Kimbrell still fighting

Thanks to the creative wizardry, clout and popularity of Vietnam Veterans advocate Jerry Paul, retired Lt. Col. S. Rochelle Kimbrell has a permanent home in Kokomo at the Women’s Legacy Memorial Statue that Paul unveiled in August outside the Howard County Courthouse. Sadly, I have learned Kimbrell, a trailblazer who was our nation’s first Black female Air Force fighter pilot, is fighting to keep from losing her family home in Monument, Colorado.

Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and far too many of them are being mistreated.

Kimbrell alleges she has been unfairly targeted and victimized by her Homeowners Association and its political clout because she is a Black female veteran. She also has a combat-related disability.

“We fight for everybody to have this inalienable right to the pursuit of happiness, but is disregarded when it comes to our own homes,” she complains. “People love the blanket of freedom they lay under, but they will absolutely turn it against you in a heartbeat. It is heartbreaking. They’ve created a narrative about me in my neighborhood that’s very negative.”

“Rochelle Kimbrell represents all the veterans who have had to go through two glass ceilings, and she is the ideal model for that because it’s bad enough for a woman to break through the gender thing, but now you add color to that, which makes it twice as hard,” opines Paul, a vocal and visible veterans’ activist. “Being the first of her kind to ever get to that level as a lieutenant colonel, she had to go through all kinds of hell.”

And she still is catching hell it seems. Kimbrell, who has an interracial family, lives in a 47-lot bedroom community near Colorado Springs. She is being persecuted, she contends, because of a 1,500-foot garage she built for her boys. Kimbrell is heartbroken by the onerous ordeal.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“It’s very concerning to see people run out of their neighborhoods because of things like this. It’s heartbreaking when people have zero respect or ability to give leniency to people who have fought for their freedom.

“Many [veterans] have come out with invisible scars,” Kimbrell continues, “and many have come out with real scars and visible wounds. The lack of compassion in our country for the people who’ve laid their lives on the line is appalling. So, to have you fighting for a house and a home on a regular basis in your safe space is really hard.”

Kimbrell has been immortalized in Kokomo for her distinguished military service by Paul, the 72-year-old quarterback of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corporation, a volunteer group that has orchestrated the construction of three statues and two add-ons honoring veterans. He admits to being more vocal than most about veterans’ issues and takes exception to how “veterans are ignored.”

“As president for the past 15 years, I have tried to take our group to another level,” Paul tells me. “Ours is the only generation in the history of this country that was treated like we were treated,” he laments. “We have a great responsibility to make sure that the generations coming behind us never go through what we went through. That’s our legacy as a group of Vietnam veterans, to make sure that never again will one generation abandon another.”

Kimbrell is one of many who salute Paul for being a unique and extra-special spokesman for veterans’ concerns and their families.

“Jerry Paul has an amazing heart,” she opines. “He talks about not leaving any veteran behind; not leaving any woman veteran behind. I have some Afghanistan veteran friends who are really struggling with how everything ended up. I reached out to Jerry because it was like the way the Vietnam War ended, with people being demonized on the streets for being part of that war. There was some similarity of emotions to see if he would be willing to help connect these veterans with the right people to talk to. He is so selfless, and it really warms my heart. I want to surround myself with people like Jerry Paul.”