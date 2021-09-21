MAYNARD EATON: J.C. Barnett III: Wear that hat!

It was his swag in a fedora that first captured my attention, then his skillful and classy coaching of a First Friday painting class for kids. Meet charismatic artist J.C. Lee Barnett III, whose fetish for fedora’s is his fashionable signiture. It’s a style statement Barnett acquired 15 years ago from a “dapper” Kokomo pastor who gave his dad a white porkpie straw hat in 2004.

At a Juneteenth celebration this year, J.C. reminded the Rev. Michael Carson, a former pastor at Kokomo’s Wayman Chapel AME Church, of the porkpie hat he gifted his father that soon became his own pride and joy.

“’Dad, can I have that hat,’ I asked one day, and he said, ’yeah son, take it.’ From that day on, no matter what I was wearing, no matter what I was doing, I was wearing that white straw porkpie hat.”

Barnett giddily recalls his son later sat on it. “Now, a hat has become a part of me,” he says. “From that point on, I was always wearing a hat. I have a collection of hats now. I love a nice black fedora hat.”

J.C., a self-taught painter, told the Rev. Carson the reason his business is named Wear That Hat is because of him and his mother’s friend, Tina, who always says, “J.C., you’re wearing that hat today.” That’s why his business logo is a cursive J and B with a white fedora hat adorning the very top. “Wearing a hat has very much become part of my persona, and people can associate that with my artwork.”

Although he is from north central Indiana, J.C. considers himself “a Southern gentleman” who echoes the spunk and spirit of his late grandfather from Corinth, Mississippi. “He had that old Southern soul; that old Southern accent, so in many ways I’ve taken on those qualities from him,” he says.

As a journalist who has been living and reporting throughout the South for 40 years, I can attest to the Southern flair and flavor J.C. exudes.

Dara Johnson Bishop, the IU Kokomo Financial Aid and Scholarships director, agrees that Barnett, whom she has known personally all her life, is a special spirit. “He has always been a silent, but giant spirit,” she says. “Even today working with him, he is the guy in the room that is always listening and then when he speaks, the room becomes silent and we all actively listen to every word he has to say because it is insightful and adds so much value to the conversation.”

Barnett has received rave reviews for his past athletic multi-sport prowess, and for his skilled coaching of young athletes – particularly at his J.C. Barnett School of Jump Shooting – and now coaching and counseling students at Indiana University Kokomo. He is the VA certifying official there, where he cares for veterans and their beneficiaries. He is also an IU Kokomo financial aid counselor. Dara Bishop is his boss.

“I’m educating people every day on what it takes to obtain financial aid, and how to make that process easier,” he explains. “Just being on this campus within academia and interacting with these individuals is an amazing place to be. I’m making an immediate impact on these students every single day.”

J.C. is also IUK’s Black Student Center director, which is within the college’s Multi-Cultural Center. “Last year was our inaugural year and we developed some quality programming for our students to enjoy; just make this a space for Black students to feel welcome,” he says. “We are a predominantly white campus, but this is going to be a space that they feel good to be in as well.”

Barnett estimates there are 150 African-American students enrolled at IU Kokomo out of more than a 3,000-student population.

“He is definitely a man of many talents,” opines Bishop. “J.C. loves God, family, Kokomo community, basketball, and art. I remember the day he showed us pictures of his watercolor paintings. They were beautiful.”

J.C. tells me he defines himself and his career calling as being a Black artist. “I’m a very vibrant and colorful artist who will not be contained in one box,” he espouses. “In the beginning, I was very much an abstract artist doing what I considered beautiful shapes, but I really wanted to capture people’s likeness. It makes me feel so good to paint a portrait of someone and to get it right on the money. Now, I am very much a portrait artist.”

His creative quest is to allow us to see Black historical figures in a different light, which has often been preordained. “The Lord started helping me know who to produce a picture for next,” he says, “and then sometimes I would research them further after the portrait was produced, and it happened to be the very kind of individual that I’m looking for. So, in a sense I’ve been led to paint this person. This isn’t all about me; this isn’t my doing. It’s about who the Lord placed on my heart to do.” That was profound.

When asked, Barnett says his recent First Friday class of students and parents was a “powerful” statement. “The pictures captured it perfectly. It said as much as we could say verbally,” opines the 36-year-old father of four. “A lot of white individuals came to participate in painting Dr. Martin Luther King and were happy to be present to be educated on exactly who he was in our history and what he still means to us today.”

Barnett tells me he’s always had an interest in Black history and “through my artwork, I’ve made a better connection to that history. Once I capture the eyes, I have made a deeper bond with that portrait I am painting.”

The eyes of Kokomo and beyond are on J.C. Lee Barnett III - if not for his Hollywood name alone - I joke with his longtime friend and supervisor, Dara Johnson Bishop. There is just something extra-special about him we agree, I know it’s got to be more than J.C.’s alleged jump shot!

“Before I knew it, J.C. had turned his watercolors into portraits of Black activists, influential African Americans and Blacks that have made contributions to the Kokomo community and the world,” says Bishop, once the Howard County Democratic Party chairperson and the first African American to do so. “He began to transform his talent into figurative portrait paintings. He is allowing [people of color] to be represented in such paintings. J.C. is an emerging Black artist. He is giving us a mixture of past and present people who made/making history. He wants to visually show future generations what Black leaders look like and let them know that they too can make a difference or show their own expressions of art.”

Maynard Eaton of Kokomo is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning news reporter and National Communications Director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).