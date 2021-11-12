Maynard Eaton: Gilead House’s Reba Harris won’t quit on God’s calling

It is an engaging and enriching experience, being in the presence of a life-changing savior such as 81-year-young Reba Harris, the spiritual sister who founded and fuels Kokomo’s Gilead House.

“I opened the Gilead House September 1st, 2000,” she tells me recently. “It was in 1997 when God called me to do him a favor.”

That was to postpone her retirement from General Motors after 32 years and open a shelter “for his daughters and give them a chance to change.” Harris started with nothing and no business experience.

“Now we sit here 21 years later, and I still struggle,” says Harris, who at age 53 attended college just before opening her drug and alcohol addiction recovery program. “It’s been hard.”

One reason is because the drug game has changed. People were not necessarily dying from their drugs of choice such as crack cocaine use, which was popular in the Black community, and prescription drugs among whites.

“Drugs will kill you today,” Harris opines, “but 20 years ago people weren’t necessarily dying from the usage of drugs, but they really destroyed their families. Years ago, you could smoke pot, today fentanyl is in pot, and it will kill you. The drug dealers are lacing it with things to keep you more addicted, and to keep you as a customer. Heroin, and all of them are laced with more things today than they were 20 years ago. Even when they are dying, they will ask, ‘Man, what did you put in that stuff?’, because they really don’t know what they’re getting when they give that drug dealer that money.

“The drug problem is far worse than it was 20 years ago,” Harris continues. “The amount of people that die now from drugs is not even comparable.”

This is a riveting and remarkable woman, mother and grandmother, who is working religiously and righteously to save female drug abusers and their families. She has been going to the Howard County jail weekly for the past 20 years “to teach the ladies and try to get them healed.” Twenty-one women currently live at Gilead House. Amanda S. is one of them.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“The Gilead House is a good support system that has saved me from going back to the streets and being homeless. She’s an angel,” Amanda says of Harris. “This has been a life-changing experience. I am becoming a whole new me and a better me. I did not realize there were such caring, helping people out there like Ms. Reba.”

It was an eye-opening experience and introduction to one of Kokomo’s finest. Surprisingly, Black women struggling with addiction like Amanda unfortunately avoid her like the plague, to their detriment.

“I probably have only served 10 African Americans,” laments Harris, a Black woman herself. “They don’t come for help. Most of my clients are white. I serve those who come to my door. Black people get more time in prison. White people get more time in jail.”

I may be new to Kokomo, but many of you know her, her work and how she has helped your family. Harris, a former prescription drug abuser, is damn good at what she does – and if you know her and her Gilead House work – you know she is. And she is not ready to retire yet.

“I don’t feel like we should just quit on what God asked us to do,” says a humble and handsome Harris, who is authoring her first book. “I’m going to do this until God says to me, you have completed the task that I called you to do. But, until he tells me that, I am going to stay here at The Gilead House. I don’t think we should just quit on what God has called us to do.”

Harris is too cool and too committed to admit it, but The Gilead House needs your volunteer help. It is so tight on staff; she is forced to work six days a week.

Maynard Eaton of Kokomo is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning news reporter and national communications director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).