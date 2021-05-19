featured May 19: A week in mugshots May 19, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following are the mugshots from May 6 to May 12 that appeared in the Kokomo Perspective May 19, 2021 issue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 12 - Isabella Jones, 20, Theft Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 12 - Spencer Lebouef, 48, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to view more from this gallery Kokomo Perspective – May 19 Issue – Mugshots 1 of 77 May 6 - Cory Everhart, 44, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing Methamphetamine, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 6 - Thomas Johnston, II, 51, Theft May 6 - August Mack, 40, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Marijuana May 6 - Amanda Mackey, 40, Violation of Custody Order May 6 - Patrick Steps, 24, OWI May 6 - Janell Ahnert, 30, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 6 - Jason Graves, 45, Habitual Traffic Offender May 6 - Yerik Pike, 21, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 6 - Monty Querry, 53, Violation of Pretrial Release May 6 - Ceairra Young, 21, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 7 - Colin Hatton, 22, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia May 7 - Scottie Lunsford, 44, Possession of Methamphetamine May 7 - Timothy Thornton, 36, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License May 7 - Angela Woodard, 46, OWI May 7 - Melissa Anthony, 38, Mischief May 7 - Trevor Brieger, 36, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender May 7 - Norman Cote, 37, Violation of Work Release May 7 - Shelby Delon, 29, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 7 - Jonathan Dickerson, 27, Child Molestation May 7 - Percy Parkevich, 30, III, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 7 - Stephanie Sutherlin, 32, Possession of a Narcotic Drug May 7 - James Thompson, 33, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 8 - Katrina Coplin, 29, Domestic Battery, Criminal Recklessness, Carrying A Handgun Without A Permit, Pointing A Firearm May 8 - Michelle Dorisse, 46, OWI May 8 - Carah Gifford, 29, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 8 - Orson Hudson, 49, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Deal, Possession of Marijuana May 8 - Jasmine Hulen, 31, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication May 8 - Buddy Mossholder, Jr., 48, Domestic Battery May 8 - Jeremy Williams, 41, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia May 8 - Ryan Carpenter, 35, Mischief, Theft From Building May 8 - Chase Jourdan, 32, Mischief May 8 - Melissa Merino, 28, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License May 8 - Donnie Reynolds, 42, Obstructing Justice, Resisting Arrest, Escape From Work Release, Warrants: Non-Compliance, Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 8 - Kody Richard, 22, Hit & Run May 9 - Farrah Causey, 44, Possession of Paraphernalia May 9 - Kyrstin Duke, 21, Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Escape From Custody, Public Intoxication May 9 - Nathan Ferguson, 35, Domestic Battery, Strangulation, Invasion of Privacy May 9 - Dustin Hill, 36, OWI May 9 - Anissa Hodge, 52, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication May 9 - Demontez Lenoir, 20, Escape Attempt, Resisting Arrest, Battery on an Officer, Criminal Recklessness May 9 - Laijuan Lenoir, 22, Obstructing Justice, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Reckless-ness May 9 - Timothy McKinney, 44, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia May 9 - Julie Roseberry, 38, Possession of Cocaine May 9 - Glenn Sites, 54, Public Intoxication May 9 - Sydney Stafford, 22, Domestic Battery May 9 - Raelynn Boffo, 27, Operating With More Than BAC of 0.15, OWI & Endangering A Person May 9 - Brooklyn Herod, 25, OWI & Endangering A Person May 9 - Tomajah Tyler, 27, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 10 - Kathryn Strite, 35, Domestic Battery May 10 - Matthew Roberts, 41, Domestic Battery May 10 - Skylar Voiles, 19, Violation of Work Release May 10 - Bryan Lewis, 44, Habitual Traffic Offender May 10 - Molly Thibeault, 33, Trespassing, Possession of Methamphetamine May 10 - Heather Magers, 35, Neglect of a Dependant May 10 - Zackary Smallwood, 22, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08, OWI & Endangering A Person May 10 - George Wheeler, 35, Theft, Counterfeiting, Check Fraud May 11 - Kaylan Turley, 28, OWI May 11 - Arthur Weller, 46, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08 May 11 - Melissa Hancock, 48, Habitual Traffic Offender May 11 - Devario Hauser, 29, Selling A Narcotic Drug, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 11 - Trent Jones, 29, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 11 - Brielle Pridemore, 26, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 11 - Larry Schmidt, 31, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Driving on a Suspended License May 11 - Shawna Short, 44, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 11 - Joshua Smith, 37, Possession of a Syringe, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 11 - Derrick Tillman, 30, Possession of Marijuana May 12 - Allison Balmer, 20, Theft May 12 - Ariana Hudson, 27, Warrants: (Hamilton Co., Grant Co.) May 12 - Isabella Jones, 20, Theft
May 12 - Spencer Lebouef, 48, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication

Tags
Kokomo Perspective
Howard County
May 19
Week In Mugshots
Mugshots
Arrests