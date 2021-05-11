featured May 12: A week in mugshots May 11, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following are the mugshots from April 29 to May 5 that appeared in the Kokomo Perspective May 12, 2021 issue. Close 1 of 77 April 29 - Angela Hilligoss, 37, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hit & Run Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 29 - Tony Motto, 40, Theft Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 29 - Robert Shea, II, 32, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 29 - Ronald Stevens, 35, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 29 - Abby Bass, 38, Warrant: (Grant Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 29 - Dionel Escalona, 36, Warrant: (Cass Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 29 - Phillip Pepper, 41, Violation of Pretrial Release Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 29 - Jerry Vanzyll, 54, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 29 - Troy Zabst, 58, Hit & Run, OWI, Operating a Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Braedon Bandy, 21, Possession of a Handgun By A Serious Violent Offender, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Jimmy Coates, 60, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Jerry Glenn, III, 34, Possession of Marijuana, Driving on a Suspended License Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - William Jones, 28, Resisting Arrest, Hit & Run, OWI & Endangering A Person Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Freddy Ortiz, 46, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Rhiannon Quinn, 35, OWI, OWI & Endangering A Person Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Lamond-reon Warren, 30, Operating A Vehicle With More than BAC of 0.08, OWI & Endangering A Person Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Jocelyn Warren, 31, Disorderly Conduct, Neglect of a Dependant, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Derek Hanley, 34, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Everett Johnson, III, 31, Operating A Vehicle with More than BAC of 0.15, OWI & Endangering A Person, Warrant: (Hold for Parole) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Jessica Leija, 41, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - James Pickering, 43, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Travis Working (Greentown Arrest), 37, Possession of Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Jacob Gibson, 27, Possession of Methamphetamine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Melissa Myers, 48, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing Methamphetamine, Neglect of a Dependant, Common Nuisance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 30 - Ray Myers, 52, Common Nuisance, Neglect of a Dependant, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 1 - Logan Coulburn, 18, Domestic Battery, Strangulation, Public Intoxication, Illegal Possession of Alcohol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 1 - Wade Stark, 37, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08, OWI & Endangering A Person Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 1 - David Till, 32, Possession of a Syringe, Carrying A Handgun Without A Permit, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 1 - Sebastian Shumaker, 22, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hit & Run Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 1 - Shana Turner, 27, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 2 - Curtis Beck, 34, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 2 - Jerome McCaskill, II, 50, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 2 - Jamie Rodriguez, 40, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 2 - Amanda Sliter, 39, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving on a Suspended License Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 2 - Ceairra Young, 21, Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury, Possession of a Controlled Substance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 2 - Jenna Hughes, 36, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 2 - John Norris, 50, Violation of Pretrial Release Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 2 - Greggory Worthington, 37, Non-Support, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Frank Abney, Jr., 43, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Kennie Atkins, 45, Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Kayla Carmack, 26, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Jacob Harlow, 27, Resisting Arrest Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Anh Phan, 36, Hit & Run, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Donald Wood, 25, Domestic Battery, Strangulation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Jamie Buntyn, III, 51, Parole/Probation Violation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Robert Cunning-ham, 50, Theft Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Pierre Joplin, 29, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Warrant: (Lake Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Johnathan Lovell, 32, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Christopher Seagraves, 35, Warrants: (Grant Co., Madison Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Kenneth Edwards, 28, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 3 - Terry Rhinebarger, 55, Warrant: (Grant Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Frank Guffey, II, 36, Burglary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Russell McCoy, 47, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Patricia Moore, 59, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - David Rouse, 36, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Cheyanne Tharp, 27, Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Todd Toney (Russiaville Arrest), 53, Theft, Mischief Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Caleb Willhide, 44, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - David Jackson, 31, Intimidation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Brandon Long, 30, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Brandon McCall, 31, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Kayla Stanley, 30, Indirect Contempt of Court Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Randy Yard, 39, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 4 - Guillermo Arellano, 43, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 5 - Jaime Arnold, 60, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 5 - Shyla Bergesen, 25, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Methamphetamine, Obstructing Justice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 5 - Alexander Canova, 20, Possession of Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 5 - Sandra Dean, 57, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 5 - Misty Galbraith, 40, Violation of Pretrial Release Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 5 - Misty Galbraith, 40, Violation of Pretrial Release Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to view more from this gallery Kokomo Perspective – May 12 Issue – Mugshots 1 of 77 April 29 - Angela Hilligoss, 37, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hit & Run April 29 - Tony Motto, 40, Theft April 29 - Robert Shea, II, 32, Warrant: Failure to Appear April 29 - Ronald Stevens, 35, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana April 29 - Abby Bass, 38, Warrant: (Grant Co.) April 29 - Dionel Escalona, 36, Warrant: (Cass Co.) April 29 - Phillip Pepper, 41, Violation of Pretrial Release April 29 - Jerry Vanzyll, 54, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence April 29 - Troy Zabst, 58, Hit & Run, OWI, Operating a Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 April 30 - Braedon Bandy, 21, Possession of a Handgun By A Serious Violent Offender, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License April 30 - Jimmy Coates, 60, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence April 30 - Jerry Glenn, III, 34, Possession of Marijuana, Driving on a Suspended License April 30 - William Jones, 28, Resisting Arrest, Hit & Run, OWI & Endangering A Person April 30 - Freddy Ortiz, 46, Domestic Battery April 30 - Rhiannon Quinn, 35, OWI, OWI & Endangering A Person April 30 - Lamond-reon Warren, 30, Operating A Vehicle With More than BAC of 0.08, OWI & Endangering A Person April 30 - Jocelyn Warren, 31, Disorderly Conduct, Neglect of a Dependant, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence April 30 - Derek Hanley, 34, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine April 30 - Everett Johnson, III, 31, Operating A Vehicle with More than BAC of 0.15, OWI & Endangering A Person, Warrant: (Hold for Parole) April 30 - Jessica Leija, 41, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Marijuana April 30 - James Pickering, 43, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Warrant: Failure to Appear April 30 - Travis Working (Greentown Arrest), 37, Possession of Marijuana April 30 - Jacob Gibson, 27, Possession of Methamphetamine April 30 - Melissa Myers, 48, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing Methamphetamine, Neglect of a Dependant, Common Nuisance April 30 - Ray Myers, 52, Common Nuisance, Neglect of a Dependant, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine May 1 - Logan Coulburn, 18, Domestic Battery, Strangulation, Public Intoxication, Illegal Possession of Alcohol May 1 - Wade Stark, 37, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08, OWI & Endangering A Person May 1 - David Till, 32, Possession of a Syringe, Carrying A Handgun Without A Permit, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License May 1 - Sebastian Shumaker, 22, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hit & Run May 1 - Shana Turner, 27, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 2 - Curtis Beck, 34, Domestic Battery May 2 - Jerome McCaskill, II, 50, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia May 2 - Jamie Rodriguez, 40, OWI May 2 - Amanda Sliter, 39, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving on a Suspended License May 2 - Ceairra Young, 21, Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury, Possession of a Controlled Substance May 2 - Jenna Hughes, 36, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 2 - John Norris, 50, Violation of Pretrial Release May 2 - Greggory Worthington, 37, Non-Support, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 3 - Frank Abney, Jr., 43, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 3 - Kennie Atkins, 45, Battery May 3 - Kayla Carmack, 26, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 3 - Jacob Harlow, 27, Resisting Arrest May 3 - Anh Phan, 36, Hit & Run, OWI May 3 - Donald Wood, 25, Domestic Battery, Strangulation May 3 - Jamie Buntyn, III, 51, Parole/Probation Violation May 3 - Robert Cunning-ham, 50, Theft May 3 - Pierre Joplin, 29, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Warrant: (Lake Co.) May 3 - Johnathan Lovell, 32, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 3 - Christopher Seagraves, 35, Warrants: (Grant Co., Madison Co.) May 3 - Kenneth Edwards, 28, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Non-Compliance May 3 - Terry Rhinebarger, 55, Warrant: (Grant Co.) May 4 - Frank Guffey, II, 36, Burglary May 4 - Russell McCoy, 47, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 4 - Patricia Moore, 59, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 4 - David Rouse, 36, Domestic Battery May 4 - Cheyanne Tharp, 27, Battery May 4 - Todd Toney (Russiaville Arrest), 53, Theft, Mischief May 4 - Caleb Willhide, 44, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia May 4 - David Jackson, 31, Intimidation May 4 - Brandon Long, 30, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence May 4 - Brandon McCall, 31, Warrant: Failure to Appear May 4 - Kayla Stanley, 30, Indirect Contempt of Court May 4 - Randy Yard, 39, Warrant: Non-Compliance May 4 - Guillermo Arellano, 43, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, OWI May 5 - Jaime Arnold, 60, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 May 5 - Shyla Bergesen, 25, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Methamphetamine, Obstructing Justice May 5 - Alexander Canova, 20, Possession of Marijuana May 5 - Sandra Dean, 57, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia May 5 - Misty Galbraith, 40, Violation of Pretrial Release May 5 - Misty Galbraith, 40, Violation of Pretrial Release Click to view more from this gallery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kokomo Perspective Howard County May 12 Mugshots Mugshots Of The Week Arrests