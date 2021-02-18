Matt Oliver appointed CEO of Turning Point

Turning Point SOC has named a CEO, Matt Oliver, who will take the helm beginning March 14.

Matt Oliver, PhD, MBA is an experienced behavioral health business leader who has worked in senior executive roles across several healthcare organizations, most recently with Community Howard Regional Health.

He will be joining Turning Point in March to expand recovery and treatment engagement services, including building out the new Eli Lilly Foundation-funded Kokomo Recovery Engagement Drop-In Center.

"As an experienced executive leader, he has consistently demonstrated a strong track record for expanding treatment services, collaborating with community social service agencies, and building cultures of care focusing on those suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders," according to a press release. "Oliver has been an instrumental Turning Point board member over the past three years and played a key role in successfully obtaining funding that will establish a regional 24/7 drop-In center that offers detox and recovery services working in collaboration with local hospitals, law enforcement and community mental health centers."

Paul Wyman, board president of Turning Point, SOC is for Oliver to lead as CEO.

“In the last several years, Turning Point has experienced incredible growth helping many individuals and families in our community struggling with addiction. Dr. Oliver is the perfect person to lead us into our next chapter with the addition of our drop-in center. He has been an incredible board member who deeply believes in our mission and has helped us carry it out from day one.” said Wyman. “He has a heart for helping people and a track record of success that will without a doubt enable us to serve more people in our community.”

Oliver is a licensed clinical psychologist who began his career working in community behavioral health managing a 24/7 crisis intervention team.

“One of the most heartbreaking moments is when you have individuals and families in significant crisis and are unsure of how to get into treatment or have long delays before they can get the care they need," said Oliver. "These individuals are often at significant risk for overdose and suicide. Turning Point offers a supportive hand in these situations to help connect individuals to obtain treatment, connect with support networks, and receive peer support that helps people engage in care,” Oliver said. “Turning Point is deeply committed to strengthening our community. For this reason, I’m both humbled and excited to be joining the Turning Point team.”