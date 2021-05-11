Mass vaccine clinic to close at the end of the month

As vaccination rates slow down in Howard County, health officials plan to close the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Event & Conference Center at the end of the month.

According to Howard County Health Department Administrator James Vest, starting next month the vaccinations will be given at the Jeff Stout Government Center. The department’s reasoning, Vest said, was a decline in vaccinations.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of openings for appointments for first-time doses, and we're just not seeing those appointments filled,” Vest said. “It’s dropped off a lot in the last month, and that's unfortunate that we really try to get the word out that everybody needs to get vaccinated … We had the mass vaccine clinic a couple of weeks ago with Moderna. Two weeks prior to that, it was with Johnson and Johnson. So we've got a lot of people that wanted it taken care of at the time. But it just seems like we're getting to the point where everybody that wants it has had it.”

As of last Wednesday, 22,435 Howard County residents were fully vaccinated, and 25,356 had a first dose of a vaccine, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

As of that same date, the seven-day average vaccination rate in Howard County was 312 doses administered, which mirrored averages seen in early February. The average peaked on April 15 with 637 daily doses of vaccine being administered. Since, the average has tricked into the 300-range.

Breakthrough cases

The ISDH and Howard County Health Department continue to monitor “breakthrough cases” in which fully-vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19. In Howard County, there have been nine breakthrough cases.

Howard County Health Department Public Health Project Coordinator Cauthern said that, of the breakthrough cases she has investigated, their ages ranged across the board, but that she has not seen it in younger individuals simply because they haven’t had their vaccinations for very long.

She said some of the breakthrough cases occurred soon after vaccination, while others tested positive sometimes months after being fully inoculated.

Variants

The health departments also continue track COVID-19 variants. In Indiana, 1,703 variant cases have been detected. The most common variant has been the B.1.1.7 variant that originally was identified in the UK. There have been 1,354 cases of that variant in Indiana.

According to the ISDH, “some of the spreading variants are concerning because they can be spread much more easily than other strains and can cause more severe infections.” If the variant is different enough from the current COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine may not give good immunity, according to the ISDH.

“Currently available vaccines are effective against the variants of concern that have been detected in Indiana. As more people get vaccinated and become immune, communities will have more protection against variants. Viruses cannot multiply or mutate in people who are immune, so variants will not emerge or spread. Vaccination prevents mutation, so get vaccinated as soon as you can,” read information from the ISDH.

In Howard County, six variants have been detected.

Vaccinating

younger Hoosiers

As the Food and Drug Administration considers opening up vaccinations to those younger than 16 years old, Cauthern said it will be a new challenge in trying to encourage the younger generation to get vaccinated.

“It’s important that we get as much of the population vaccinated as we can, especially as we’re starting to see an increase in the variant strains because we know the variant strains are affecting the young people more than other populations,” said Cauthern. “That young population, they aren’t eligible for vaccines yet. So we need to protect them by having more of the population that can get the vaccine, vaccinated. And not only are the variant strains these people are getting more transmissible to younger people, but it also causes more severe illness.

“So we really need to make sure that we’re protecting our young folks as well by getting vaccinated and still protecting as much of our community as we can by everyone getting this vaccine, as well as allowing us to get back to our normal, daily lives that we’re accustomed to and would like to stay accustomed to.”

According to the ISDH, the majority of individuals receiving vaccines are ages 55 and older. Of Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated, 13.4 percent of vaccines were administered to those ages 60 to 64, while only 1.1 percent of vaccines were administered to ages 16 to 19. Those age groups also make up the highest and lowest demographics for those receiving a first dose, at 12.4 percent for ages 65 to 69 and 2.5 percent for ages 16 to 19.