Markland Mall temporarily reduces hours

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Markland Mall is temporarily reducing its hours. The mall will be open daily at 11 a.m. (Sundays at 12 p.m.) and close daily at 7 p.m. (Sundays at 6 p.m.) until further notice.
Certain retailers also have chosen to modify operating hours or close temporarily.
"We support our community as an employment center and point of purchase for necessary goods and services," read a release from the company. "Our modified hours are intended to strike a balance between allowing our communities to receive the goods, services, and employment needed, while also enabling our team to implement disinfectant and cleaning practices each evening, in addition to the already rigorous cleanings happening throughout the day."
In addition, Washington Prime Group, the parent company, is offering up its center to those local, state and federal agencies tasked with the containment and ultimately the eradication of coronavirus as well as those impacted by this national crisis. For instance, the center could be used as a distribution center with respect to medical supplies or other items the community might need.
Further updates will be posted on the Markland Mall's social media pages and website should hours be adjusted further or the mall be mandated to close.