Markland Mall announces new hours, starting June 4

The Markland Mall will expand its operating hours after shortening them last May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hours will be extended to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The expanded hours will begin on Friday, June 4.
"Markland Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone ... Markland Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue, many times per day. Markland Mall will continue to work with local, state, and federal agencies to contribute to the containment, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19," read a statement from the Markland Mall.
Hours of operation for tenants may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead and to follow along on Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date information.