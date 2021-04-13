Many businesses still requiring masks after mandate ends

Last week, the statewide mask mandate enacted by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ended, and for the first time, the decision on whether to keep a mask mandate in place was left to the discretion of local businesses.

Business owners were left to officially decide whether to require staff and/or customers to wear masks, a practice that was previously mandated by both the state of Indiana and Howard County, and while a good portion of businesses has left up their “masks required” signs, some business owners opted to take them down. Last week, business owners weighed in on their decisions.

At American Dream Hi Fi, Owner Mike Wilson still is requiring staff and customers to wear masks. The decision on whether to keep requiring masks, he said, was a personal one.

“I got my first round of the vaccine last Saturday,” Wilson said. “And I won’t get my second round until May 3. So I’m still susceptible to getting coronavirus and then also passing it onto other people. So until May 3, I don’t want to run the risk of getting it myself or passing it to other people. So at least until May 3, I have to have people wear masks just for my own personal safety and the safety of my loved ones.”

Sun King Kokomo also still is requiring masks for customers and staff. In a post on Facebook, the brewery announced that “although Indiana has eased restrictions on the wearing of masks, our tasting room polities will not change until further notice. The safety of our staff and customers is still our top priority.”

At PASTArrific Italian Restaurant, masks are required for staff, while customers can use their discretion, according to a post on Facebook.

On the other hand, Hydration Station Owner Amy Ellis is letting her employees take off the masks.

“We haven’t had any problems at all,” Ellis said. “We have a patio and two drive-throughs, so our customers have never been affected because they weren’t in a building that we had. But our staff has been required to wear them up until yesterday (April 5).”

At Main Street Café, neither employees nor customers are required to mask up. According to a post on Facebook, staff and customers can make their own decisions on whether to wear masks.

“We will not require them and will leave this up to each individual who comes in,” read the Main Street Café post. “Customers: If you have concerns you are welcome to continue to wear your mask when you enter as well as at your table until your order is brought out. Staff: Will not be required to wear them but are welcome to if they so choose. Please keep in mind that we do not wait on tables at Main Street Cafe’. Customers come to the counter and place their orders. The counter top around the entire order and barista area is nearly 6’ wide so the social distance is automatically in existence. We will attempt to ask everyone who is unmasked to take a seat if they are getting to go orders to avoid large groups in one area. We will continue to run the food to the table when it is ready and again you are welcome to wear your mask until that time.”

For some, like John Meeks, the commander of VFW Post 1152, the lifting of the mask mandate, alongside gathering restrictions, has been a blessing.

Meeks said gaming at the post has resumed and is on track to break records. According to the commander, the post has upward of 60 participants for the three nights of bingo a week, when at the same time last year, gatherings at places like the VFW were not permitted.

“You come from a point of eight, nine months ago where you wonder if you’re going to be able to keep the doors open to being comfortable and being able to not have any financial worries at the moment,” Meeks said. “It’s just been better than I had ever anticipated. It’s awesome. It is awesome.”

Other businesses, though, such as Mo Joe Coffee Co., still are seeing an increase in takeout ordering instead of dine-in, despite the mandate lifting, according to Owner Robert Cox. Cox said carryout has increased upward of 70 percent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it continues to be a popular option among customers.

In his café, he said he’s “following the (Howard County) commissioners’ lead” and leaving it up to the customer whether they want to wear masks. He also left it up to his staff, and he said they’ve decided to keep wearing them, despite him not requiring it.

“I said, ‘Hey, what do you guys want to do?’” And everybody’s like, ‘We’re still going to wear them.’ And I said, ‘That’s great. I encourage it,’” Cox said. “I’m not against wearing a mask. I still wear mine … I still have mine on today. It’s just what makes you feel comfortable. When it gets to a point where people feel comfortable, they’ll make the decision on their own.”

Masks still are required in government buildings per the state’s order, including City Hall and the Howard County Administration Building, as well as schools and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

The Howard County commissioners extended the local emergency order until April 30, which allows the county to “take corrective actions” quickly if there is a surge of COVID-19 cases.