Man with gunshot wound crashes into liquor store

A man with a gunshot wound drove into the side of Soupley’s Wine and Spirits, at the intersection of Lincoln Road and LaFountaine Street, early Tuesday morning.
“We were sent there in reference to a car crashing into the Soupley’s, and upon the officer’s arrival, the driver had sustained a gunshot wound and was unconscious,” Kokomo Police Department Capt. Scott Purtee said.
The man is alive, but in critical condition. Police have identified the man but are not releasing his name.
“At this time we don’t know exactly what caused the accident or how he sustained the gunshot wound,” Purtee said. “Our detectives are interviewing witnesses.”
Purtee said he does not believe anyone besides the driver was injured in the accident. Police are investigating the situation and cannot currently say if there was foul play involved.
Anyone with information about the accident can call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.