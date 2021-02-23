Man stabbed in road rage incident

A suspected road rage incident left a man stabbed last Saturday afternoon.
On Feb. 22, at approximately 3:49 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the intersection of West Jefferson Street and South Berkley Road in reference to a call for a stabbing. Officers found Noah Fickle, 19, stabbed, as a result of a road rage incident that occurred at the intersection, according to a release from KPD.
According to the release, the suspect was described as a white male with a “longer reddish-colored goatee” and wearing dark clothing, boots, and a dark ball cap. A passenger, a white female described as having a large frame and dark hair, was with the suspect at the time of the stabbing.
After the incident, the two suspects left westbound from the crime scene. Witnesses described the vehicle the suspects were driving as a possible early 2000 Suburban SUV with aftermarket taillights.
Fickle was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dustin Spicer at 456-7194, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.