Man robs Village Pantry armed with a hammer

The Kokomo Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed Village Pantry on Morgan Street while armed with a hammer.
On April 18 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Village Pantry, located at 420 E. Morgan St., in reference to an armed robbery. The employee advised that a black male, approximately 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5’7” tall, with a thin build, wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, jeans, a black nylon fabric over his head, and a blue surgical type mask with clouds on it, entered the store.
The suspect handed the clerk a handwritten note demanding the money. He then walked behind the counter and displayed a hammer. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store. He was last seen eastbound on foot. No injuries were reported in this incident.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.