A man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting late last year has been charged.

Cody Wright, 18, was charged with pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, both level 6 felonies, after he was shot by Kokomo Police Department Officer Austin Bailey on Dec. 28.

Dispatch records indicated that Wright may have been attempting “suicide by cop.” 911 calls made by Wright’s roommates alleged that he had posted a suicide note to his Snapchat story, and more calls followed from other citizens reporting shots fired.

After the shooting, Wright was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Bailey was placed on administrative leave following the incident in December, and KPD Captain Scott Purtee confirmed last week that he since returned to active duty pending the closing of the investigation.

A report from Jan. 6 further detailed the charges Wright faced.

“Criminal recklessness is suggested because of the actions of Cody Wright prior to the encounter with Officer Bailey. Cody videotaped himself discharging his firearm several times. This video shows his truck parked in the area of the easternmost parking lot of the Walmart plaza. He holds the gun outside his window and fires a magazine. Those bullets were shot to the east. That area to the east held numerous cars from the Goodwill store and the residence of 907 S. Goyer, an occupied dwelling. To the east of Goyer is Darrough Chapel School. I did not locate any damage to the buildings, cars, or the dwelling which makes this case a level 6 felony,” read the report.

Wright retained Thomas Joseph O’Brien based out of Lafayette as his attorney. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 10, followed by a jury trial on July 9.

The Perspective submitted an Access to Public Records Act (APRA) on Dec. 29, though city attorney T.J. Rethlake initially denied the request, saying the case still was under investigation. On March 1, an update on the case was requested, and Rethlake again denied the request, citing state statute after meeting with KPD Officer Scott Purtee.

“I was able to meet with Scott Purtee this morning, and we have determined that, after due consideration of the facts of this particular case, the bodycam recording is likely to interfere with the ability of the defendant to receive a fair trial by creating prejudice or bias given that criminal charges have now been filed,” Rethlake said. “This denial is based upon I.C. 5-14-3-5.2(a)(2)(B).”

The statute in question allows a public agency, in this case the city, to exempt access to a public record if the agency finds the record (body-cam footage) to be able to interfere with the ability of a defendant to receive a fair trial.