Man found dead near road in rural Ho. Co. died from gunshot wound

A man who was found dead near a road in rural Howard County on Monday died from a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy that was conducted yesterday.
His death has been ruled a homicide. The man, 27-year-old Christopher Leo Rucker, was from Marion and formerly from Yazoo, Miss.
On Nov. 23, just after noon, the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of an unconscious and unresponsive subject in the area of 500 East and 100 North near the roadway. Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Greentown Town Marshal, paramedics from Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, and the Greentown Volunteer Fire Company, were dispatched to the area.
Upon arrival, a male subject was located near the roadway by the Greentown Town Marshal and was pronounced deceased at 1213 p.m. by paramedics from Ascension St. Vincent. A crime scene was established, and Howard County Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with the Howard County Coroner’s Office and an Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigator, were called to the scene.
Yesterday an autopsy was conducted at Community Howard Regional Health under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Dr. Steven Seele has ruled the death a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound.
Rucker’s out-of-state family has been notified, according to the Howard County’s Sheriff Office.
This case is active and will remain under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Howard County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 765-614-3372 where an anonymous message, if needed, can be left or by emailing HCSOCID@howardcountyin.gov.