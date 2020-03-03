Man arrested for attempted murder following February shooting

A Kokomo man has been arrested following an investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg in February.
On Feb. 23, officers responded to 706 E. North St. for a call of shots fired with a subject shot in the leg. Upon arrival officers located the victim, Reed M. Turner, 33, with a single gunshot wound to his leg. The suspect was described by witnesses as a white male driving a gold jeep or blazer that left northbound on Purdum Street moments after the shooting. Turner was transported to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment.
Days later, investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jonathan Michael Beatty, 33, of Kokomo on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and theft of a firearm.
Yesterday, patrol officers located Beatty in the area of North and Bell streets. Beatty was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Howard County Jail.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Erik Fogg at 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.