Man arrested for abusing 2-month-old

A Kokomo man has been arrested after his 2-month old son suffered a fractured skull, ribs, and limbs.
On March 26, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a report of child abuse and neglect at Community Howard Regional Health, according to a media release from KPD. A 2-month-old was taken to the hospital and was determined to have a skull fracture and broken and fractured ribs.
The baby later was transported to Riley Hospital where additional injuries were discovered, including fractures to each of the baby’s limbs, according to the release.
Authorities later identified the suspect as Chase A. Williams, 20. Williams was arrested on March 29. Chase faces charges of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery on a child less than 14 with serious bodily injury, a level 3 Felony; and invasion of privacy, class A misdemeanor.
Chase is incarcerated at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.