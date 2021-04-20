Major roadwork to commence on Greentown thoroughfare, bridge

An extensive project in Greentown long in the making is unfolding in its early stages, and the town is bracing for what is set to be a major revamp of its main roadway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be improving U.S. 35, with work starting at the bridge over the Wildcat Creek and going to S.R. 213. The project is nearly 22 years in the making, according to Greentown Town Council President Scott Deyoe.

The scope of the 1.65-mile project is extensive. The bridge over Wildcat Creek will receive a new overlay, the road will be completely resurfaced and narrowed, and downtown sidewalks will be widened.

The INDOT project will cost $7,747,419 and will be completed in four phases, beginning at the bridge. As each phase is completed, the project will “move,” so to speak, opening up the area once completed. Theoretically, said Town Council Vice President Mark Lantz, each phase will last about six months. During the winter months, from December to March, the road will open as construction halts.

The project is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.

Additionally, INDOT will be conducting utility relocations in Greentown. Five water main crossings will be placed into casement, with an interceptor being installed from the Wildcat reservoir going east to Maple Street and going “over and under” various wastewater and stormwater crossings, Deyoe said. The cost of the utility relocations will be footed by Greentown to the tune of $76,400. Deyoe said the project will be going to bid soon.

Reactions

The project comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic after the Howard County commissioners just recently lifted the mask mandate and gathering restrictions. At a time when Main Street businesses were eager to begin reopening fully and returning to normalcy, this project could hamper what was thought to be a time of resurgence.

Lantz said that concern among Greentown merchants was growing as word of the project and its ramifications grew, especially on the dependence of through traffic that essentially will come to a halt once the project starts.

“Apprehension comes to my mind in talking with everybody,” Lantz said. “They’re all concerned obviously because a lot of the traffic that they count on every day is pass-through traffic, folks coming from Kokomo and Marion, Marion to Kokomo and back and forth … Greentown gets about 8,000 vehicles a day that go through ... With that kind of traffic between the Heartland Market, the liquor store, Subway right there on the corner, you got an automotive service center there. There’s a whole host of folks that get traffic from out of town, and they’re counting on that.”

Lantz, who is also a member of the Greentown Main Street Association, said he and local merchants were looking to work together to stay afloat through a variety of different avenues, such as installing signs and advertising. The goal, Lantz said, was to make sure residents understood that local merchants will need support during the construction period.

One business, Greentown Carpeting, is expanding its reach in the early stages of the project, according to Owners John and Diana McCarthy. The couple secured temporary showroom space at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center, a move they directly attributed to the Greentown roadwork.

“People won’t go drive through mud to go spend a couple thousand dollars,” McCarthy said. “They’re going to go through the path of least resistance.”

Both Lantz and Deyoe said that while the project is ultimately an improvement for the town, it was important for residents, from both Greentown and surrounding areas, to understand that, while it may be an inconvenience, Greentown businesses will need help and support from locals.

“At the end of the day, the street’s going to be good,” Lantz said. “It’s going to be a beautiful place. It’s going to have new sidewalks and street and everything. But we don’t want to look at Main Street and say, ‘Well, we had a business there,’ and, ‘Oh, we had a business there.’ We want people to continue to support it. Even out-of-towners too that normally just travel through, but now they have to go around. It’s going to be easier to take the side roads and head on east rather than make your way back into town. If people realize that, yeah, they can help out a bit once in a while for the sake of the town.”