Main Street Café to bring in pies

The turn of the New Year brought a new owner into the fold for Main Street Café, and now Teri Rose is building on the business by merging with another eatery she owns.
Last Friday Rose unveiled an expansion to the popular lunch spot. Since she took over the business in January, construction has been ongoing at a space adjacent to the cafe. Rose has been preparing to move her other business, Nonni’s Pizza, in with Main Street Cafe. Now, Rose said the bigger space and added offerings will give customers more choice while keeping the classics customers have come to love at both restaurants.
“My menu over [at Nonni’s Pizza] is already great,” said Rose. “Everything at [Main Street Café] is already great, and people love it. It’s already working. It’s very unique. It’s not just unique to downtown; it’s unique to Kokomo.”
Construction on the Main Street Café expansion involved renovating the former Blye’s Bridal Shop location, which shared a wall with the café. That area was updated as an additional seating area, and a door between the two spaces was constructed so customers and employees easily can traverse the two spaces. That work is nearing completion, and the new space was debuted to the public during last week’s First Friday celebrations.
Next, Rose anticipates overhauling the kitchen space in Main Street Café, which she hoped to begin by April. That, she said, will allow Nonni’s Pizza menu items to be prepared within the restaurant. Rose will be bringing the Nonni’s Pizza menu over to Main Street Café in full. Similarly, the owner assured customers that Main Street Café’s menu will stay the same as well. But, she did anticipate concocting a new menu item or two to herald the merger.
While only in the early phases of planning, Rose said she wanted to put together a “Main Street pizza” specialty pie, which could be topped with some of the popular ingredients incorporated into the café’s offerings, like spinach and feta.
“I didn’t use that stuff over there, and it’s something I wanted to do,” said Rose. “But then this came along, and it’s just perfect because there’s no food waste.”
The merger of the two businesses will result in expanded hours at the downtown location. During the day, the Main Street Café menu will be offered, while evenings will feature more of the pizzeria’s options. But, there will be some overlap as some menu options will be offered during both times. For example, salads from the café likely will be carried over into the evening hours, while the smaller pizzas, including the gluten-free cauliflower parmesan crust, will be available during the daytime hours.
“We’ll just pick the things that make sense,” said Rose.
While Main Street Café is currently open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., it will adopt the Nonni’s Pizza hours once the operation is up and going, expanding its hours until 9 p.m. and to weekends. Nonni’s Pizza, located at 1443 S. Home Ave., will remain open until operations are fully underway at the downtown location.
Other additions are coming as well. As Rose pursues the merger, she said she intended to introduce beer and wine. While she hasn’t settled on particulars yet, she said she is focusing on finding a Hoosier brewery that is veteran-owned to supply brews. One brewery in Anderson, in particular, has her eye.
“It’s near and dear to my heart, so that’s what I’m going to look for … Being local is one thing, but also supporting the military is very important to me, and the veterans. And that will be something we do,” said Rose. “We’re looking forward to it.”
Once the expansion is open, Rose intends to also rent the renovated space for events, and she hopes to construct a space for local musical artists to perform within the restaurant.