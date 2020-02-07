Longtime public servant, Jeff Stout, dies

A longtime Kokomo businessman and public servant who spent much of his life assisting others in their times of grief died early this morning.
Jeff Stout, owner of Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, passed away as a result of a massive stroke, according to his family.
“It is with great sadness we announce Jeff passed away today peacefully surrounded by family,” said the family in a post on Facebook. “ … Though words cannot adequately describe the loss we feel today as a family, we find peace in the enormous legacy that Jeff leaves behind. We will honor his legacy with every passing day.”
In addition his work with Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, Stout was a former coroner, Russiaville fireman, and an ambulance attendant. He also served as a county councilman.
“As a county councilman, Jeff worked tirelessly to make our community a great place to live and raise our families. It is apparent in his work as a councilman and funeral director, Jeff touched many lives,” read the post.
Funeral arrangements are being finalized.