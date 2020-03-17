Longtime judge, civil servant, Dennis Parry dies

Howard County recently lost a longtime civil servant who also became known in the community for his activism within the athletic community.
On March 7, former Howard Superior I Judge Dennis Parry died at age of 78. His career in the legal community spanned the gamut, with him serving as both the Howard County Prosecutor and Howard County Public Defender before being elected to the bench of Superior I in 1980. He held that position for 23 years, putting him among the longest-serving judges in Howard County’s history.
According to his son, Howard Superior II Judge Brant Parry, his father’s affinity for the law likely came from his upbringing in Valparaiso, Ind., where he was raised in an apartment above his father’s bar with his two brothers, sister, grandmother, and mother. His father had an affinity for the rules he believed should govern society, best exemplified when members of the organized mob from Chicago came to town to try and force Parry’s father to sell their pizzas. His grandfather denied the mob’s request. Threats ensued, and eventually the federal authorities got involved.
According to Brant, then-United States Attorney General Robert Kennedy eventually visited the apartment hoping to make a case against the mob. But Kennedy couldn’t abide by the rules of the house, resulting in Parry’s father kicking the attorney general out of his home.
“So my grandpa kicked Robert Kennedy out of the house because he kept cussing in front of my grandma, and you don’t cuss in front of a lady,” said Brant. “That was a rule. And he didn’t follow it, so you were gone. They didn’t care who you were. I think [dad] got it from there. There’s a set of rules we all have to follow, and we’re all going to play by the same ones, no matter if you’re the attorney general or just a guy in Valpo buying a steak. You follow those rules, or there’s a price to pay for it. I think he learned that from his parents. You combine that with his love of the law, of the country, and what he thinks made the country great, so whatever aspect of it he could play a part in it he wanted to.”
A native of Valparaiso, Parry eventually moved to Kokomo with his wife, Biddi, who was a native of the City of Firsts. The pair met while attending Ball State University, and according to Parry’s son, a poorly-thrown snowball intended for a friend of Parry’s resulted in the pair meeting after it struck Biddi. The pair married six months later and remained married for 54 years until Parry’s death.
In Kokomo, Parry made his mark as the judge of Superior I. According to Howard Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray, who represented clients in front of Parry and eventually served alongside him as judge, Parry was the epitome of a public servant.
“He was just wonderful to me as far as being helpful and getting me acclimated to more in the practical sense about how you handle a heavy docket with such a broad variety of cases,” said Murray. “I would say he was a true mentor, at least for me, on the bench. But even aside from that, I describe him as having a true servant’s heart. What I mean by that is public service and serving the community was so much of what he did, both on the bench and off. He seemed to have a real compassion for people. For a judge, particularly a trial court judge like us, where we handle large numbers of cases, still treating people like people and recognizing how the work affects them in such critical ways is just paramount. I saw that from him every day.”
These ideals purveyed Parry’s work, and he recalled such thoughts in 2016 when he recounted his experience presiding over the only case in the county’s history that resulted in the issuance of a death sentence. Parry oversaw the murder trial of Marvin Bieghler, who was found guilty in the 1981 slayings of Tommy Miller and his wife, Kimberly Miller. In that case, the jury recommended a death sentence for Bieghler, and the burden of a final decision on a sentence fell on Parry’s shoulders. The decision, according to him, wasn’t easy.
“I struggled with this, and in the last week I had pretty much made up my mind what I was going to do,” said Parry. “But in a capital murder case you have to do a written sentencing order. Most sentencing orders are a page or two pages long. I wrote the sentencing order three times. It was at least 30 pages or more each time. One time it was death. I changed it to life. Then I went back to death, and I was satisfied with that one. I wrote that order three times in the last week. I did nothing else for that entire month. I did no cases. I just did that case.”
In his time on the bench, Parry also survived the 1987 bombing of the Howard County courthouse. The event had a lasting impact on the judge’s hearing.
Parry’s community involvement off the bench was wide-ranging. According to Brant, it wasn’t uncommon for families that didn’t know his father personally to reach out to the judge, asking that he have a conversation with one of their children. Those conversations normally revolved around the importance of staying in school or minding one’s parents.
“He loved Kokomo, and he tried to be an example of what a good person should be to everybody he came in contact with,” said Brant. “That is to be a hard worker and be conscientious in your job but also to give back to your community and try to make it a better place than when you came, whether that was to make the courthouse a better place than before he got there, or the baseball field a better place than it was before he got there, or to make the lives of everyone he touched a little better because they had contact with him. I think he really did that.”
Parry was also active with the area’s youth as a little league baseball coach and Sunday school teacher at his church, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Athletics purveyed Parry’s life, and he spent 25 years referring high school football games. He garnered the nickname, during this time, of Captain Kangaroo.
Brant carried on his father’s legacy after being elected to serve as judge of Howard Superior II. In 2011, Parry was on hand for his son’s swearing-in as judge and helped Brant into his robes for the first time.
“Having him be able to put that robe on me, I know how proud of me he was and how proud I was to have such a great man put my robe on for the very first time,” said Brant. “It was something I’ll never forget. We both cried a little bit that day. It was a great father/son, best friend moment.”